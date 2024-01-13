Grimbsy 5-5 Notts County: Sky Bet League Two thriller

Grimsby and Notts County played out one of the games of the season on Saturday, sharing an end-to-end 5-5 draw.
Hosts Grimsby went in front early on through a Danny Rose penalty, and Abobaker Eisa doubled their lead after 15 minutes making it a dream start.
But late in the first half Notts County hit back, netting twice before the break first through David McGoldrick and then Macaulay Langstaff, levelling things up.
Then came a crazy second half where the two sides traded blows, with some incredibly late drama.
Grimsby retook the lead through Harry Clifton in the 52nd minute and Notts County again equalised to make it 3-3 thanks to a goal from Aaron Nemane on the hour mark.
The hosts only had to wait two minutes to regain the lead, Eisa grabbing his second, and they held onto it for longer until Nemane scored his second of the game in the 79th minute.
Then in stoppage time, for the first time in the match, Notts County went ahead when McGoldrick scored his second of the game in the 92nd minute.
But the action in this crazy game wasn't over. Deep into stoppage time, the 95th minute, Grimsby dramatically equalised thanks to Harry Wood, capping off a frenzied game of Sky Bet League Two football.
These two sides are no strangers to goals, with Grimsby conceding six in their previous game and Notts County shipping four in their last outing, so don't be surprised to see the net bulge a lot in games involving the pair moving forward.
