Grimsby 5-5 Notts County

Grimbsy 5-5 Notts County: Sky Bet League Two thriller

By Jake Osgathorpe
17:41 · SAT January 13, 2024

Grimsby and Notts County played out one of the games of the season on Saturday, sharing an end-to-end 5-5 draw.

Hosts Grimsby went in front early on through a Danny Rose penalty, and Abobaker Eisa doubled their lead after 15 minutes making it a dream start.

But late in the first half Notts County hit back, netting twice before the break first through David McGoldrick and then Macaulay Langstaff, levelling things up.

Then came a crazy second half where the two sides traded blows, with some incredibly late drama.

Grimsby retook the lead through Harry Clifton in the 52nd minute and Notts County again equalised to make it 3-3 thanks to a goal from Aaron Nemane on the hour mark.

The hosts only had to wait two minutes to regain the lead, Eisa grabbing his second, and they held onto it for longer until Nemane scored his second of the game in the 79th minute.

Then in stoppage time, for the first time in the match, Notts County went ahead when McGoldrick scored his second of the game in the 92nd minute.

But the action in this crazy game wasn't over. Deep into stoppage time, the 95th minute, Grimsby dramatically equalised thanks to Harry Wood, capping off a frenzied game of Sky Bet League Two football.

These two sides are no strangers to goals, with Grimsby conceding six in their previous game and Notts County shipping four in their last outing, so don't be surprised to see the net bulge a lot in games involving the pair moving forward.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS