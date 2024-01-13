Grimbsy 5-5 Notts County: Sky Bet League Two thriller

Grimsby and Notts County played out one of the games of the season on Saturday, sharing an end-to-end 5-5 draw.

Hosts Grimsby went in front early on through a Danny Rose penalty, and Abobaker Eisa doubled their lead after 15 minutes making it a dream start. But late in the first half Notts County hit back, netting twice before the break first through David McGoldrick and then Macaulay Langstaff, levelling things up. Then came a crazy second half where the two sides traded blows, with some incredibly late drama. Grimsby retook the lead through Harry Clifton in the 52nd minute and Notts County again equalised to make it 3-3 thanks to a goal from Aaron Nemane on the hour mark.