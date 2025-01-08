Graham Potter set for West Ham spell with Julen Lopetegui on verge of sacking

It has been widely reported that talks are progressing with former Brighton and Chelsea boss Potter, with a few contract details still to be ironed out.

Lopetegui took training as usual on Tuesday but his spell in charge is set to come to an end less than eight months after he took over from David Moyes.

The 58-year-old Spaniard has paid the price for back-to-back heavy defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City over the Christmas period, with the Hammers a lowly 14th in the Premier League.

The way the situation has played out has not reflected well on West Ham, however.

Lopetegui has been dutifully continuing preparations for Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Aston Villa despite knowing the search for his successor was well under way.

Technical director Tim Steidten, who is understood to have wanted to appoint Potter in the summer, has been staying away from the training ground amid reports of a rift between him and Lopetegui.

Steidten’s own position is also under scrutiny after the German, 45, oversaw a £130million spending spree in the summer, bringing in nine players including Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug and Wolves captain Max Kilman.

Results have been poor and Potter will take over a side who have picked up just eight points from their last eight matches.

Potter, 49, has been out of management for 20 months after he was sacked by Chelsea, just seven months into a five-year contract.

He began his managerial career at Swedish club Ostersund and successful spells with Swansea and Brighton prompted Chelsea to appoint him to replace Thomas Tuchel in September 2022.

But Potter won just 12 of his 31 matches in charge and he was shown the door in April 2023.

Assuming the remaining negotiations are completed, Potter will be unveiled as Hammers boss on Thursday.

