Grace Geyoro netted a first-half hat-trick to help France thrash Italy 5-1 in their Euro 2022 Group D opener.

France’s demolition job started early when Geyoro grabbed her first goal inside the opening 10 minutes and Marie-Antoinette Katoto made it two just three minutes later. Nearly all of the first-half running – barring a couple of tame Italian attacks – came from France and they ended the half with three goals in eight minutes, including two more from Geyoro for the first hat-trick at the tournament. Italy dug in after the break, while France could not keep up the brilliance which was on show in the first half and Martina Piemonte’s second-half consolation gave the Italian fans something to cheer.

Italy had the first opportunity in the opening minutes when Cristiana Girelli’s headed pass sent Barbara Bonansea through one-on-one but her effort was superbly saved by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. The tide soon shifted and a first spell of French dominance began shortly afterwards when Geyoro finished from close range to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute. France soon had a second when Sakina Karchaoui saw her cross parried by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani into the path of Katoto and she could not miss from inside the area. The relentless, efficient and bullish French attack showed no signs of letting up and moments after Delphine Cascarino had shanked wide with the goal gaping, she made up for it with a rifled effort from outside the area.