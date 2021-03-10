Ryan Giggs to remain on leave at start of Wales’ World Cup campaign

Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assault at the start of November and last month had his bail extended until May 1.

The 47-year-old former Manchester United winger and assistant manager had a reported row with girlfriend Kate Greville and missed Wales’ Nations League fixtures in November as Page replaced him.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” said an FAW statement.

“Robert Page will take charge for the next three matches against Belgium, Mexico and the Czech Republic and will be supported by Albert Stuivenberg as was the case during the last international window in November.”

Page oversaw victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in November as Wales were promoted into the top tier of European football.