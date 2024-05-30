Gibraltar vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 8/1 Scotland win first half

Scotland to score 4+ goals

Over 1.5 first half goals

John McGinn to score anytime

Scott McTominay to score a brace Click here to back with Sky Bet

Scotland’s penultimate friendly before Euro 2024 takes them to Portugal where they face minnows Gibraltar. According to FIFA, the Mediterranean nation rank 203rd out of 210 footballing countries. Scotland are 39th.

The Republic of Ireland and Wales both put four past the minnows without reply recently, and across eight Euro qualifying games Gibraltar did not score a single goal, finishing with a -41 goal difference. So, this is a confidence booster for Steve Clarke’s side who, despite qualifying against the odds, signed off with a bit of a whimper. The Tartan Army didn’t win any of their last three games, although they had already qualified, then lost the two most recent friendlies. This looks like a good opportunity to rediscover their form ahead of their curtain raiser with hosts Germany on June 14th.

What are the best bets?

It is tricky to say what XI is going to line up for Scotland but if JOHN MCGINN does feature, his price to be amongst the goals looks huge with Betfair and Paddy Power. He is 11/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME but is odds on with most other firms. CLICK HERE to back John McGinn to score anytime with Sky Bet McGinn netted three times in qualification (0.39 goals per 90), scoring in each of his appearances against Cyprus who are ranked considerably higher then Gibraltar. The main risk around this pick is team selection.

Team news Aaron Hickey, Lewis Ferguson and Nathan Patterson missed out on the preliminary squad with injuries so will play no part in these friendlies or the Euro’s. Despite not training with the full squad, Stuart Armstrong and Scott McTominay are not injury concerns for Monday. Assistant coach, John Carver, has said Monday’s game and the other against Finland will impact the final Euro squad decision so it will be interesting to see the starting line-ups for these friendlies.

Predicted line-ups Gibraltar: Coleing; Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, Olivero, R. Chipolina; Sergeant, Walker, De Haro; Casciaro, De Barr, Pozo Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Cooper, Tierney; S. Armstrong, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland