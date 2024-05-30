Sporting Life
Clarke

Gibraltar vs Scotland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
15:08 · FRI May 31, 2024

Football betting tips: International friendly

2pts John McGinn to score anytime at 11/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

BuildABet @ 8/1

  • Scotland win first half
  • Scotland to score 4+ goals
  • Over 1.5 first half goals
  • John McGinn to score anytime
  • Scott McTominay to score a brace

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Home 40/1 | Draw 14/1 | Away 1/66

Scotland’s penultimate friendly before Euro 2024 takes them to Portugal where they face minnows Gibraltar.

According to FIFA, the Mediterranean nation rank 203rd out of 210 footballing countries. Scotland are 39th.

Euros guide teaser

The Republic of Ireland and Wales both put four past the minnows without reply recently, and across eight Euro qualifying games Gibraltar did not score a single goal, finishing with a -41 goal difference.

So, this is a confidence booster for Steve Clarke’s side who, despite qualifying against the odds, signed off with a bit of a whimper. The Tartan Army didn’t win any of their last three games, although they had already qualified, then lost the two most recent friendlies.

This looks like a good opportunity to rediscover their form ahead of their curtain raiser with hosts Germany on June 14th.

What are the best bets?

John McGinn celebrates his goal against Arsenal

It is tricky to say what XI is going to line up for Scotland but if JOHN MCGINN does feature, his price to be amongst the goals looks huge with Betfair and Paddy Power.

He is 11/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME but is odds on with most other firms.

McGinn netted three times in qualification (0.39 goals per 90), scoring in each of his appearances against Cyprus who are ranked considerably higher then Gibraltar.

The main risk around this pick is team selection.

Team news

Aaron Hickey, Lewis Ferguson and Nathan Patterson missed out on the preliminary squad with injuries so will play no part in these friendlies or the Euro’s.

Despite not training with the full squad, Stuart Armstrong and Scott McTominay are not injury concerns for Monday.

Assistant coach, John Carver, has said Monday’s game and the other against Finland will impact the final Euro squad decision so it will be interesting to see the starting line-ups for these friendlies.

Predicted line-ups

Gibraltar: Coleing; Mouelhi, J. Chipolina, Olivero, R. Chipolina; Sergeant, Walker, De Haro; Casciaro, De Barr, Pozo

Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Cooper, Tierney; S. Armstrong, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland

Odds correct at 1400 BST (31/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

