Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Germany possess home advantage for Euro 2024, but this is still a side in transition, one finding its feet under Julian Nagelsmann's guidance.
They head to Munich for the tournament opener against Scotland. Odds of 3/10 are available they secure all three points yet it could be closer than the odds dictate.
History has demonstrated that the opening game for a solo/joint host nation can be much closer than we'd expect.
Since UEFA adopted the European Championships in its current format from 1980 onwards - and excluding the multiple nation Euro 2020 which took place in 2021 - a host nation has never won their first game by more than one goal.
Why may this be? It could be the pressure or it may come down to the lack of competitive football for a couple of years before. There's also the varying quality of the team who boast home advantage.
Do Scotland therefore have a chance? Of course.
Steve Clarke's side are enjoying a strong period of tournament qualification but the injury problems that have been present throughout the build-up may have dampened spirits slightly.
Prices of 19/20 and 10/11 are available across the board for SCOTLAND +2 HANDICAP which covers a win, a draw or a defeat by the single-goal margin.
The problem you may point to is where exactly will the goals come from? There is a huge reliance on their midfield to contribute and we still have some uncertainty on who starts up front.
So, Germany finding two goals in their first game, just as France did in 2016 and Ukraine in 2012, would be seriously damaging to the prospects of this selection.
Still, if we want to play to what history has told us in this situation, it's still one worth giving consideration to.
At 7/2, TONI KROOS 1+ ASSISTS is the bet that grabs my attention the most when we factor in his performances following his return to the national side.
The midfielder returned an assist in each of the March friendlies against France and the Netherlands, with a huge total of seven chances created in the three friendlies so far.
He is also responsible for their indirect set-piece situations too, meaning you'll get 'extra' opportunity on him getting an assist through corners or relevant free-kicks.
Kroos comes into the tournament off a domestic campaign that delivered ten assists in 45 La Liga and Champions League appearances, with one of those in that final success over Borussia Dortmund.
We only have a few more weeks of enjoying such a fine footballer with retirement on the horizon - he'll be wanting to make the most of the opportunities the home tournament possesses.
Germany suffered one issue in the build-up to the opening game with Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović ruled out of the tournament with tonsillitis.
In his place, Nagelsmann has called up Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can, although he's very unlikely to start in Munich.
For Scotland, Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes will miss the tournament, but that has been known for well over a week.
Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson are all set to overcome knocks to be available for selection by Clarke.
Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.
Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGinn, Christie; Shankland.
Odds correct at 1045 BST (13/06/24)
