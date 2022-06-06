England travel to face old foes Germany in Munich. Liam Kelly previews the Nations League game and provides a best bet for the match-up.

A rivalry revisited less than a year after England knocked Germany out of EURO 2020. Somehow, that seems like a lifetime ago. Not just as a result of the goings-on in the world, but because the teams enter the clash in very different places, especially Tuesday's hosts.

Hansi Flick is now in charge of Germany, who looked a little lost in the closing stages of Joachim Löw's 15-year tenure. In truth, the nation does appear rejuvenated by the hiring, if not quite reaching the heights expected of a Germany side just yet. After all, Die Mannschaft extended their current unbeaten run to 10 matches (W8, D2) since their exit from EURO 2020 on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Italy in Bologna. Germany wasted chances against an inexperienced Italian side, but there are definitely signs that Flick's men are heading back in the right direction. Wembley was rocking when England advanced past their old foes last summer. However, there has to be an underwhelming feeling about the form of the Three Lions at the moment.

Gareth Southgate's side struggled to victory against Switzerland in a March friendly, before being aided by a Serge Aurier red card in a 3-0 win over Ivory Coast. In beginning a new Nations League campaign, their performance in Hungary on Saturday was a huge disappointment. Granted, it is often a difficult place to visit, but it was filled with schoolchildren on this occasion, so a 1-0 defeat with a fairly tepid display can be attributed few excuses. Perhaps tiredness after an exhaustive season is an easy out. That won't change here, which makes a fairly low-scoring game of interest from a betting perspective. Indeed, GERMANY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH appeals at a price of 15/8 given the look of the two teams at present. CLICK HERE to back Germany to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet A full stadium in Munich is a far harsher environment than England faced in Budapest on Saturday. Against an improved Germany side, they have their work cut out to get a result. England are sure to be cautious, as is usually the case under Southgate, so boosting the price of a home win by backing no more than three goals is the play.

