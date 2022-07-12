Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side had swept past Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture and proved too strong for a Spanish side looking to build their own momentum having comfortable seen off Finland.

It took Germany just three minutes to open the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos tried to make a clearance from a routine back-pass but the ball stuck Klara Buhl, who turned inside Barcelona defender Irene Paredes to drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

After being gifted an early goal, Germany soon settled to dominate possession in midfield.

Spain, though, were suddenly presented with a golden chance to score themselves when Lucia Garcia was played clear of a high German backline.

The Athletic Bilbao forward raced into the penalty area and took the ball wide of goalkeeper Merle Frohms, but sent her angled shot into the side netting.

Spain continued to press for an equaliser as Mariona Caldentey fired a dipping effort from the edge of the box just wide.