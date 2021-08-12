Bundesliga betting tips: Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich; Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayern Munich

Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Friday

19:30 BST, Friday TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

The Bundesliga is Bayern Munich's. They are a remarkably short 1/7 in places to win their tenth consecutive German crown and they've got an incredibly talented head coach in Julian Nagelsmann to carry on the work carried out by Hansi Flick.

It's hardly a surprise that the odds are as short as they are when we factor in their dominance and the squad they can call upon. Talent in every position means that injuries rarely hold them back - although a lot can be made of Robert Lewandowski's high number of goals firing them to glory.

While those goals were key, reports from Germany state that the club expect others to contribute more significantly in this department. Kicker claimed that Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane are all in focus - particularly Sane who was a big money acquisition from Manchester City.

Sane's 2020/21 campaign wasn't a disaster but it could have been better. He played 32 times in the Bundesliga but only 18 of those were starts. He scored six goals from an xG of 5.43 alongside nine assists from 6.03 xA.

With that desire for more goals in mind, it is worth backing Sane early season before the odds become shorter later in the campaign and the 16/5 on SANE TO SCORE ANYTIME seems great value, even if it is a game against tough opposition.

Mönchengladbach should enjoy a good season and they're backed for a top-four finish in our Bundesliga outright preview but opening day should end in defeat as they face the team who have established themselves as the kings of this league.

Bayern are 1/2 for victory with a best price of 3/5 available. There's little appeal in taking such short odds and the better value can be found in backing Sane to strike. Goals will be a key focus of his campaign.

Score prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 0-2 Bayern Munich (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)