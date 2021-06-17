Next Tottenham manager odds: Gattuso new favourite after Fonseca talks break down

Genaro Gattuso, who left Fiorentina by mutual consent earlier in the day, is the new favourite to be the next Tottenham head coach.
Gennaro Gattuso has left his role as head coach of Fiorentina after just 23 days in charge.
The 46-year-old former Rangers midfielder was appointed on May 25 but he and his agent Jorge Mendes have reportedly been in dispute with the club over which players he is allowed to sign.
Odds correct at 2300 BST 17/06/21
Fiorentina had apparently set their sights on smaller investments rather than the high profile players that Mendes and Gattuso were looking at.
Gattuso is now the 4/5 favourite with Sky Bet to take over at Tottenham after Spurs broke off talks with Paulo Fonseca.
The Portuguese was primed to replace Jose Mourinho in north London after new football managing director Fabio Paratici identified him as his first choice.
But the 48-year-old, who met Paratici this week in Italy, will no longer be joining the club, with the decision not related to financial reasons
