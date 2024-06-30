Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Harry Kane

Gary Neville: England must make dramatic changes after scraping past Slovakia

By Sporting Life
21:47 · SUN June 30, 2024

Gary Neville insisted England must change “something dramatically” after their Slovakia scare.

It was another underwhelming performance from Southgate’s side until goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane overturned Ivan Schranz’s opener for Slovakia.

Former England defender Neville told ITV: “Sweet Caroline doesn’t sound very sweet. Relief is the word of the day.

“We’ve been very, very lucky and we should thank our lucky stars because we were woeful and we’ve been woeful now for four games.

“Not even in extra time did we play well and Slovakia were unlucky at the end.

“We’ve got to change something dramatically and Gareth will realise tonight that he was so close to the edge.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright agreed that it was difficult to be optimistic, despite England making the last eight of the tournament.

Wright told ITV: “It’s very difficult to look at England and feel confident going forward.

“We just showed that we’ve got two players who are capable of pulling it out of the fire for us.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS