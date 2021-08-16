Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman will step down
Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman will step down

Gary Hoffman to resign as Premier League chair amid Newcastle takeover backlash

By Sporting Life
13:07 · WED November 17, 2021

Gary Hoffman will step down as Premier League chairman at the end of January 2022, the league has announced.

The Premier League thanked Hoffman for his “committed service” in announcing the news, which comes after a backlash from clubs over the League’s handling of Newcastle’s takeover.

Hoffman said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons – when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.

“Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the league through its next exciting phase.”

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS