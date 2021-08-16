The Premier League thanked Hoffman for his “committed service” in announcing the news, which comes after a backlash from clubs over the League’s handling of Newcastle’s takeover.

Hoffman said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons – when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.

“Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the league through its next exciting phase.”