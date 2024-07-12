Gareth Southgate: England have to be perfect to beat Spain and win Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate says England must be “perfect” against team of the tournament Spain if their first final on foreign soil is to end in a historic European crown.

A summer that began with unconvincing displays, fan discontent and widespread criticism will end with a shot at history in Sunday’s Berlin showpiece at the Olympiastadion. England secured a showdown against Spain thanks to super-sub Ollie Watkins’ stunning strike at the death against the Netherlands, sealing a 2-1 win and their third major final appearance.

This is the first time an England men’s team have made it to an overseas final and represents a second successive continental final for the Euro 2020 runners-up. Mightily impressive Spain are the bookmakers’ favourites and Southgate knows his side will have to be at their absolute best if they are to join the 1966 World Cup team in immortality. “They would be rightly favourites for what they have done this tournament,” the England boss said. “They have been the best team. “They have got a day longer and in the last three finals, maybe more, it has been quite significant, so we have got to get our recovery spot on.

“Tactically we will have to be perfect as they are such a good side. But, you know, we are here. And it is a game we can prepare for so no matter what the players have shown, the togetherness and the spirit. “Ollie being ready for his moment. He has trained like that the whole tournament and his head has never dropped. They have all been ready. It is so powerful for them as a group when the subs keep coming on and having the impact that they do. “And there are all moments of them being the headline writer and making the difference and that is really powerful.” Southgate knows England have to be “exceptional” in and out of possession against Spain, who won the 2008 and 2012 Euros either side of their 2010 World Cup triumph.

“Look, we are doing well,” Southgate said as England look to follow the women’s team in becoming champions of Europe. “They are a bloody good side. Let’s pitch it right. We have got to be perfect to win this game and we will have to find everything that we have got from within us. “We have got players who have played lots of big matches so they will know what is required on the night, but in the next couple of days we have got to get perfectly prepared as it is such a quick turnaround.”