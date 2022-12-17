The 52-year-old has been mulling over his future since England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France in Qatar a week ago.

According to The Times and Daily Telegraph, Southgate is now ready to tell the Football Association that he will continue in the role he has held since 2016.

England earned plaudits for their play in Qatar despite the huge disappointment of another last-eight exit in a major tournament.

Southgate had faced criticism for England’s poor performances in the build-up to the World Cup and offered no guarantees after the France loss.

“I think, whenever I finish these tournaments, I’ve needed time to make correct decisions,” said Southgate, who has a contract until 2024.