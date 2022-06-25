The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at Real Madrid, but he now appears set to continue his career with a move to the United States.

While there has as yet been no official comment from LAFC, the MLS club had posted a cryptic message on Twitter appearing to tease an imminent announcement, writing “Any guesses?” to a GIF showing LAFC international mail.

Last week, Bale had excited Cardiff fans by visiting the Sky Bet Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training.

Wales captain Bale had fuelled speculation he might prefer being closer to home following comments that the standard of football he played before the World Cup should not prove a decisive factor in any move.