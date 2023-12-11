Gab Sutton is a football expert who specialises in the Sky Bet EFL. After every weekend of action, he builds an EFL Team of the Week and picks out a Sporting Life Star performer.

Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (QPR): Signing a 36-year-old goalkeeper who’d played three league games in two years as a first-choice is always a risk. Begović made one or two high-profile errors under Gareth Ainsworth, with questionable distribution, but was a long way from being the Rs’ biggest problem. Since Martí Cifuentes took charge, the Bosnian has conceded just four goals in six league games and produced his best performance in a Hoops shirt in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hull. The West Londoners rode their luck at times to get the three points, and Begović made a few big saves before the second goal to preserve the lead, whilst his kicking was improved.

Defenders Hamza Choudhury (Leicester): With so many stars setting the bar high, it can be hard to stand out at Leicester, but Choudhury’s tenacity, versatility and attitude makes him very useful for Enzo Maresca’s team; he is arguably the most underrated player in the Championship. Ricardo Pereira had previously played as an inverted full-back so it came naturally to him, for Choudhury to take it on so seamlessly is credit to his adaptability. The 26 year old did the simple things impeccably and the fact Maresca named him captain speaks volumes. Pascal Struijk (Leeds): Daniel Farke has built a Leeds team to maximise a devastating front four, with their midfield therefore more on the energetic and tenacious side of the spectrum, although Ethan Ampadu is reasonably progressive. As such, their centre-backs are asked to do more in terms of creating from deep – Joe Rodon got into our XI last week for his long-range passing ability, whereas this week it’s Struijk who caught the eye, with his ability to carry the ball forward and start attacks. The duo are forging one of the best pairings in the Championship, in what looks another area of strength for Farke’s in-form promotion contenders. 🌟 Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough): Young, ball-playing centre-backs who are comfortable on either foot tend to be highly sought after. In Edwards’ case, his 22 appearances for England at U19 and U20 level will only add to his attention - Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has unsurprisingly slapped an eight-figure price tag on him. What will really attract clubs is the 20year old's composure in possession and willingness to hold onto the ball under pressure until he sees the right pass – a trait much in evidence in Saturday’s 3-0 win over promotion rivals Oxford. Andy Lyons (Blackpool): After impressing in the Championship last season following his arrival from Shamrock Rovers, it’s been a tough campaign for Lyons, who has faced difficult family circumstances off the field. It’s a credit to the Irishman that he appears to be recapturing his prior form. Although a right-back or right wing-back by trade, Lyons thrived at left wing-back in Pool’s convincing 3-0 win over Carlisle, producing a tidy finish for the opening goal, as well as an inviting cross that led to the second.

Midfielders Shaun McWilliams (Northampton): So crucial to the Cobblers’ progress under Jon Brady over the last three years, McWilliams really starred in Saturday's comprehensive 3-0 win over Fleetwood. In an all-round fantastic display he made a couple of notable attacking runs, drawing a foul for a penalty and was only denied a goal by a superb save. Luca Connell (Barnsley): Barnsley haven’t quite clicked under Neill Collins yet, so fans have spent the first half of the campaign desperate for Connell to return. The midfielder was crucial to their promotion push under Michael Duff through his ability to energetically snuff out attacks, and his touch and passing range to accelerate play and pick out the flanks. Since he came into the XI, Barnsley taken seven points from a possible nine and the 22 year old really starred in a 3-1 win at Reading. Callum O'Hare (Coventry): Coventry were languishing in 20th in early November, and since Mark Robins switched to 4-2-3-1, O'Hare has brought the touch of stardust that’s been missing since key men Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres departed. Recruitment in that area has been mixed so far, so the 25 year old's return from injury has been vital, really bringing his A-game in Friday’s 2-0 win over Birmingham to score twice as well as providing ball-carrying brilliance and instinctive, one-touch link-up play that opens doors for the Sky Blues.