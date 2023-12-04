Gab Sutton is a football expert who specialises in the Sky Bet EFL.

GK: Ben Hamer, Watford Watford have taken 17 points from their last eight league games thanks to Saturday's 2-1 win at Hull, but it wasn’t all plain sailing. The Hornets needed goalkeeper Hamer to save Jaden Philogene’s penalty in the second half, as well as stopping the wide forward’s firm effort in the first period, after also doing well to deny Tyler Morton’s header. Daniel Bachmann didn’t come straight back into Valérien Ismaël’s XI after returning from suspension and, on current form, it’s hard to see the Austrian reclaiming his place.

RB: Archie Gray, Leeds Due to the strength of competition in Leeds’ midfield, Archie Gray has recently filled in at right-back, and the 17-year-old has continued his stunning breakthrough season. Gray plays with a maturity that belies his tender years, and his composure under pressure is quite astonishing for someone new to senior football, as he starred in a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough. Trent Alexander-Arnold comparisons might seem unfair at this stage, but it’s hard to avoid the notion that his experience in midfield means he takes a delightful passing range into the right-back spot, as one cross-field diagonal to Crysencio Summerville had the Don Revie Stand oohing and aahing.

RCB: Joe Rodon, Leeds On loan from Tottenham, Rodon has been arguably Leeds’ most important signing of the summer window. The Welshman starts off attacks beautifully with his extensive passing range, and is very much the go-to at the beginning of moves. The 6’4” defender completed 95 of his 96 passes in the win over Middlesbrough, and made a brave, crucial late block from Morgan Rogers.

LCB: Wesley Hoedt, Watford

This may not go down as one of the most memorable seasons in Watford’s history, so it may come to be best remembered for Wesley Hoedt’s stunning winner at Hull. The centre-back tackled Scott Twine just over the halfway line, and spotted Ryan Allsop out of his goal before unleashing a sumptuous 50-yard lob. According to my Sporting Life colleague Tom Carnduff, Hoedt leads the Championship for accurate switches of play, so clearly he always had the vision for this kind of strike, but the execution was something else.

LB: Ryan Manning, Southampton Manning produced his best performance in a Southampton shirt on Saturday, after a lukewarm start to his career on the south coast. Tenacious without the ball, and sensibly progressive with it, the 27-year-old has stiff competition with James Bree, who has also excelled when called upon, for the left-back spot.

RCM: Alex Robertson, Portsmouth Alex Robertson holds the distinction of having played international football before starting a competitive, men’s league game. The 20-year-old has built on his appearance for Australia back in March with an outstanding first half of the season on loan at Portsmouth who, after losing 4-0 at home to Blackpool, have reclaimed their place at the top of Sky Bet League One with back-to-back away wins to nil. Pompey were brilliant, too, in Saturday's 3-0 win at Northampton, with Manchester City loanee Robertson standing out through his strength, composure and vision.

LCM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leicester Representing his hometown club, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has taken a lot of responsibility upon himself for Leicester City’s fortunes this season, like the mindset Jamie Carragher has spoken about him and Steven Gerrard having at Liverpool. In fact, there’s a school of thought among the fanbase that the 25-year-old can almost try too hard at times, especially in a team with so much quality around him, but there’s no doubt he’s also driven the Foxes on through that mentality as well, and that was certainly the case in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at West Brom. As much as his natural ability, KDH has an incredible engine, getting to the back post for his header from Wilfred Ndidi’s cross for the first goal, before having the selflessness to slide in Harry Winks for the dramatic winner.

Dewsbury-Hall with the OPENER for the Championship leaders! 💥 pic.twitter.com/fNnghXTV9d — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 2, 2023

RW: Wes Burns, Ipswich Kieran McKenna joked, after Wes Burns’ stunning right-footed, outside of the boot strike in Ipswich’s 2-1 victory over Coventry, that he had been telling his wide man to start shooting with his left! A sign, if nothing else, of the standards McKenna is setting at Portman Road, never once letting his players feel comfortable enough to stop developing. Nonetheless, it was a fabulous strike, preceded by fantastic build-up play, that will almost certainly make the end-of-season highlights reel – and arguably beats Hoedt for goal of the weekend!

This Trivela strike from Wes Burns 🤤 pic.twitter.com/VkhGWNlzdK — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 3, 2023

#10: Adam Armstrong, Southampton With Ross Stewart ruled out with another injury, Southampton continue to operate with Charley Alcaraz as a makeshift false nine. Alcaraz is an attacking midfielder by trade, but clearly Russ Martin believes him to be closer to what he wants from his central forward than Adam Armstrong, who has hit double-figures in five of his seven career seasons outside the top flight. To do that, though, Armstrong has played off-the-cuff and, in a possession-heavy side, he finds it easier operating as one of two number 10s, with freedom to pick up unusual positions, rather than be slap-bang in the middle and be a marked man from the outset. ‘Arma’s role is clearly suiting him, and he produced one delightful finish in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cardiff, as well as heading home another from point-blank range.

LW: Paddy Lane, Portsmouth Portsmouth left-back Jack Sparkes isn’t the best defensively, which is one of the reasons why, when the club signed him in the summer from Exeter, a few eyebrows were raised. The 23-year-old needs cover to prevent him from being vulnerable to quick, direct wide men, like Owen Dale in the 4-0 home loss to Blackpool and, to an extent Kwadwo Baah, in the 2-0 victory at Burton. One of the reasons why Pompey won 3-0 at Northampton at the weekend was because Sparkes received that defensive support from Paddy Lane, who still managed to come up with the goods going forwards. Lane beat the offside trap to delightfully dink the ball over Max Thompson for his first, and showed composure to chest Joe Rafferty’s cross down under pressure, before applying the decisive finish.

ST: Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Sheffield Wednesday More than 17 years after Dean Windass and Danny Cadamarteri were linking up for Bradford City, their sons, Josh and Bailey-Tye respectively, are doing the same at Sheffield Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Cadamarteri made his first league start for the Owls in midweek, against Leicester of all teams, before the striker grabbed his first goal for them on Saturday. The teenager showed excellent movement for the opener, and grafted hard all afternoon as he shines under Danny Röhl’s leadership.