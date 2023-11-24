Fulham vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 11/8 | Draw 9/4 | Away 2/1

This might have looked like a possible match-up between serious relegation candidates in the run up to the 2023/24 Premier League season. Now, you would be fairly confident that neither will go down considering the level of some teams below them in the table, making it a rather underwhelming offering of Monday Night Football. Underwhelming might be a bit harsh on my part, to be honest. The stakes of the game might be a little lower than expected, but Wolves are very entertaining under Gary O'Neil, beating some good sides already this season, and Fulham perform much better at home than they do away. It makes the general markets quite avoidable in this one.

What are the best bets? Delving into the cards market instead makes sense, with a particular match-up catching my eye. Willian is Fulham's most dangerous attacking player, leading the team by some margin in shot-creating actions (27) despite not taking many set-pieces. Most of his creativity comes from outstanding dribbling skills, attempting the most take-ons at Fulham this season.

That makes NELSON SEMEDO of interest TO BE SHOWN A CARD, especially at a price of 3/1. Semedo has been ill-disciplined for a while now, collecting 11 yellows last season and already receiving four bookings early in this campaign. Only 10 players have committed more fouls than Semedo in the Premier League this term, too. Willian should get plenty of opportunities to put the Portuguese right-back under pressure, so the fact that there are many Wolves' players shorter than Semedo to be carded seems off.

The case for Semedo to be carded has been made above, but there is value in this being an open, entertaining game, too. Wolves are happy to get forward in numbers and Fulham have the impetus of pleasing the Craven Cottage fans in a 'winnable' game at home. Expect shots and goals in this.

Team news

Fulham's Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha will serve a one-match ban for accumulating five yellow cards for Fulham. Issa Diop is sidelined with a foot injury, while Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz are also ruled out. Wolves' Mario Lemina is fit despite suffering from an ankle injury while playing for Gabon, while Craig Dawson is suspended. Pedro Neto is progressing well after a hamstring injury but will not return in time.

Predicted line-ups Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Wilson, Reed, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez. Wolves: Sa; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Wilson, Reed, Pereira, Willian; Hee-Chan, Bellegarde, Cunha.

Match facts Fulham have won just one of their last 14 league games against Wolves (D4 L9), a 2-0 home win in the Championship in February 2018.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves are unbeaten in all six of their league meetings with Fulham (W3 D3).

The last six Premier League meetings between Fulham and Wolves have seen just seven goals scored (2 for Fulham, 5 for Wolves), with no side netting more than once in a match in this time.

Wolves have scored at least once in each of their last 11 Premier League games. It’s their longest scoring streak since a run of 18 between August and December 2019.

Only Arsenal and Liverpool (both 7) have more goals in the final 10 minutes of Premier League games this season than Wolves (6). Three of those goals have been in the winning goal (more than any other side), all of which have come in the 86th minute or later.

Only Liverpool (11), Chelsea and Tottenham (both 8) have won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Wolves (7), three of which came last time out against Spurs in their 2-1 win.

Raúl Jiménez scored his first Premier League goal since March 2022 for Wolves against Watford during Fulham’s 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa last time out.

Pablo Sarabia scored and assisted off the bench for Wolves in their 2-1 win over Tottenham last time out, as many goal involvements as in his first 18 games in the competition (1 goal, 1 assist). Prior to then, his only previous goal in the competition came in this exact fixture last season, a 23rd minute opener in a 1-1 draw.