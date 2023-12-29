Fulham vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

0.5pts e.w. Gabriel Magalhaes to score first at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99)
Spare a thought for Declan Rice.
Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by his boyhood club and former employers West Ham on Thursday. The midfielder conceded a penalty in stoppage time but Said Benrahma didn’t manage to dispatch it and compile his misery. .
The Hammers will have taken great joy in knocking their London rivals off top spot. One point from the last six on offer has seen the Gunners slip two points off the pace of Liverpool.
With the Reds not in action till Monday, Mikel Arteta’s side have the chance to regain top spot, albeit on a temporary basis.
Only Ben White is a larger price then GABRIEL MAGALHAES TO SCORE FIRST for Arsenal at Craven Cottage, odd considering the Brazilian’s track record against Fulham.
Gabriel has netted three times in his last four appearances against Fulham, which includes both of his last two trips to West London. That means over a quarter of his 11 Premier League goals have come against the Cottagers, surely this is not coincidence?
The centre back is the kryptonite of Marco Silva’s zonal marking system, he has made a habit of scoring against Fulham and with the same bet as short as 15/1 with other firms, there is certainly enough juice.
No side in the top flight has scored more goals from set pieces than Arsenal. Fulham are not the weakest side at defending them but are overperforming the underlying data with two conceded from an xGA of 5.93.
I'd much rather back a player to score anytime but the first goal of the game appeals here because the goals have dried up for Fulham.
Silva’s side hit 13 in three league games following the international break but have not found the net in the four and half hours of top flight football since.
Bukayo Saka adopted a shoot-on-sight approach in the defeat against West Ham having a total of nine attempts. It was the 12th time in 18 league appearances that he has had at least three attempts in a game.
Two cards in 17 domestic appearances may look like a clean disciplinary record for Bobby De Cordova-Reid but it is still a cards per 90 average of 0.24.
That average is his lowest for Fulham in the Premier League which makes his price to be shown a card on Sunday at least a point too large.
Willian is set to miss this match against his former club, and Sunday might also come too soon for Fulham pair Adama Traore and Tim Ream.
Silva’s side will be bolstered by the return of Raul Jimenez who is back available after serving his three match suspension. The Mexican should spearhead the hosts attack replacing Rodrigo Muniz.
Arteta has no fresh injury concerns following Thursday night's game. Kai Havertz has served his one match suspension and will return to three three man midfield at the expense of Leandro Trossard.
Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Odds correct at 1900 GMT (29/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.