European-chasing Fulham host relegation-battling Wolves on Friday night, and George Gamble provides the best bet.

Visitors Wolves have lost three of their last five competitive matches and come into this one off the back of a disappointing home loss to Bournemouth. They’ve scored just eight goals away from home this term and they’ll be desperate to claim three points here. The Cottagers enter this clash occupying sixth place in the table which is a remarkable achievement considering their initial target was probably to finish mid-table. They’re just three points adrift of fifth place but have played a game more than Newcastle and two more than both Brighton and Liverpool. Nevertheless, they’ll enter this one with confidence that they can add three more points to their tally, especially as they have found the back of the net in ten of their 12 home matches this season.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Fulham 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Wolves 21/10

However, top scorer Aleksandar Mitrović has suffered a knock and he should return in time for this one, but he may only be fit enough for a place on the bench and when he is unavailable, the goals tend to dry up. Meetings between these two outfits have tended to be very tight affairs with each of the last seven head-to-heads producing fewer than three goals and four of those witnessing a single goal or less. That looks to be the way this one will go as the visitors cannot afford another defeat. Wolves looked as though they were about to hit a purple patch after demolishing Liverpool and securing victory against struggling Southampton,but they were brought back down to earth by fellow-strugglers Bournemouth. Manager Julen Lopetegui will know that his side needs to remain switched on defensively but this one has all the makings of a low scoring affair and there looks to be some value on the UNDER 2.5 GOALS. The 5/6 available on fewer than three goals looks a bit long and should probably be closer to 8/11.