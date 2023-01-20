Antonio Conte will be looking a reaction after his Tottenham sides capitulation at the Eithad.

Spurs went into the break two goals to the good and the Italian supremo's half-time team talk must have mentioned keeping it tight for the first 15 minutes or so, surely.

Six minutes in and Julian Alvarez had pulled one back, then two minutes later Erling Haaland grabbed the equaliser and 10 minutes on from that Riyad Mahrez completed the come back. Turning the game on its head within 18 minutes of the restart.

Mahrez helped himself to another, to add to Conte's misery. I would not of wanted to be in the away dressing room at full-time.

I do not think the manor of that defeat on Thursday for Tottenham can be underestimated, both physiologically and literally as it leaves them five points off the Champions League spots having played a game more then Newcastle in fourth.