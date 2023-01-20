Fulham welcome Tottenham in the Premier League's Monday night action. James Cantrill preview's the game picking out his best bet.
2pts Over 2.5 Goals at 3/4 (Betway)
Antonio Conte will be looking a reaction after his Tottenham sides capitulation at the Eithad.
Spurs went into the break two goals to the good and the Italian supremo's half-time team talk must have mentioned keeping it tight for the first 15 minutes or so, surely.
Six minutes in and Julian Alvarez had pulled one back, then two minutes later Erling Haaland grabbed the equaliser and 10 minutes on from that Riyad Mahrez completed the come back. Turning the game on its head within 18 minutes of the restart.
Mahrez helped himself to another, to add to Conte's misery. I would not of wanted to be in the away dressing room at full-time.
I do not think the manor of that defeat on Thursday for Tottenham can be underestimated, both physiologically and literally as it leaves them five points off the Champions League spots having played a game more then Newcastle in fourth.
Spurs' games have been rife for goals, their league games have featured 70 in total, an average of 3.5, with 60% seeing OVER 2.5 GOALS scored.
Backing this bet would have paid out in seven of the visitors last nine EPL matches.
There are always plenty of goals when Fulham are involved.
Only six top flight sides have scored more goals then their 32 and only six sides have conceded more then the 29 that they have.
The Cottager's games are average over three goals with 90% of their Premier League home games seeing this bet click this season.
Score prediction: Fulham 2-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (20/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.