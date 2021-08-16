Our tipster Joe Rindl returns expecting Fulham to bounce back against in-form Sheffield United on Monday night in the Championship.

Despite starting the week at the top of the Championship table, things aren’t all rosy for Fulham. The Cottagers are in the midst of a drawing run, having shared the points in each of their last four league matches, with their past three fixtures all finishing 1-1. Worryingly for Marco Silva’s side, this habit is happening against opposition you’d expect the Craven Cottage outfit to be beating. Three of those four teams Fulham have drawn with find themselves in the bottom half of the table. But supporters and punters can be confident the Londoners will turn their form around. Diving into the expected goals data Fulham have won the xG battle in four of their last five matches creating an average total xG for of 2.21 per game and an xG against of 0.97. Simply put, the analysts at Infogol believe Fulham should have collected 12 points from their past five games, not seven.

Still, the only stat that truly counts in football is the scoreline. Sheffield United have been on the right side of it in each of their past three matches. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has made some serious improvements to the Blades. It’s hard to believe it was only a month ago when United sacked boss Slavisa Jokanovic after he won just six of his 19 league games in charge. In his second spell at the helm Heckingbottom has revitalised the atmosphere at Bramall Lane. Victory on Monday night would be the 44-year-old’s third win from three, and the Blades' fourth on the spin. Sheffield United are in a purple patch at the moment, but it’s worth pointing out the strength of opposition their wins have come against this season. Just one of their nine victories has come against teams currently in the top 12 - a 2-1 win over Stoke in October - with seven of their eight successes having been against teams in the bottom eight.

Fulham are the favourites on the paper, while they’ve also got match fitness on their side. United’s game with QPR last Monday was postponed due to Covid-19 meaning the Blades won’t have played a competitive match for 16 days by the time they walk on to the field at Craven Cottage on Monday night. The Cottagers being odds-on should not be a shock to anybody. Instead, I think the value play this time around is in the corners market. This season, Fulham matches average 10.38 corners per 90, rising to 12.75 corners in games involving the Londoners at home.

Sheffield United are also above the league average with 8.25 corners per 90 in their Championship fixtures on the road. The hosts, who have racked up the fourth-most corners in the division so far this season, are far more likely to boss proceedings. Expect the corner count to reflect their dominance. Bet 365's price of 5/6 on OVER 9.5 CORNERS seems far too short to me. CLICK HERE to back over 9.5 corners with Sky Bet