Joe Townsend previews Fulham's home game with Preston, where a win will clinch promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, picking out a best bet.

Fulham do seem to have developed something of the promotion yips. They ought to be up already, and may well be by the time this match gets under way given the huge advantage they have atop the Sky Bet Championship table. Defeat for Nottingham Forest at West Brom on Monday night will send west Londoners up. When can Fulham clinch promotion? A draw will mean Fulham are a Premier League club in all but name thanks to their vastly superior goal difference, and victory for Forest will leave the Cottagers in the same position they have been in their last two matches: win and promotion is confirmed. They lost both those games.

Preston have nothing left to play for this season, so backing them against a team looking to be promoted to the top flight isn't advised. Given the situation of the match, and the home side's decidedly skinny price, the 1X2 is best avoided altogether, with a standout price in the overs market of interest instead. The 95 goals Fulham have scored this season makes any price on OVER 2.5 GOALS that is nudging anywhere towards the evens line very tempting. Given that 60% of their Championship home games have gone over this season, an implied probability that converts to odds of 4/6, the best price of 17/20 should be backed. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Their two recent results show that playing nervously has resulted in goals being conceded, good news for this selection. We should be further encouraged by Fulham's performance in their last home game. Although they were beaten 3-1 by Coventry the Expected Goals (xG) scoreline read 3.38-2.28 in the home side's favour. They also created 2.0 xG when losing 2-1 at Derby, another match they won the xG battle in (xG: DER 1.03-FUL 2.00) so they haven't stopped creating chances.

Preston are middling both in terms of performance and goals, 13th in the Championship table and with a 43% over 2.5 goals hit rate. They have kept just one clean sheet in their past five matches and should find it too much to contain a Cottagers team who boast the Championship's best attack but have struggled to keep opponents out since mid-January, recording only six shut-outs from 18 attempts. Fulham should make it third time lucky and finally confirm their return to the Premier League, but whether they do or not, what feels more certain is the prospect of goals at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night. Fulham v Preston best bets and score prediction 1pt Over 2.5 goals (Unibet) Score prediction: Fulham 3-1 Preston (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)