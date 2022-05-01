Fulham host Luton at Craven Cottage in what is their penultimate Championship game. Liam Kelly previews the game, selecting a best bet for the televised match-up.

This game might well have meant a lot more if it were played a few weeks ago, but there's still a fair amount on the line for Luton when they visit Craven Cottage. The Hatters sit in fifth place in the league table, almost assured of a surprising play-off place. They do, however, need at least one more point to be certain, which won't come easy here.

Kick-off time: 17:15 BST, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Fulham 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Luton 21/4

Fulham, on the other hand, have earned the right to play with complete freedom, winning promotion with games to spare and needing just a few more points to secure the title. Being crowned champions and breaching the 100 goals scored mark are the two things left for Marco Silva's side this season. After all, Alexander Mitrovic has netted 41 times in what is one of the most impressive attacking units the second tier has ever seen. While stuck on 99, Fulham will undoubtedly still look to be enterprising. Creating an average of 2.05 expected goals for (xGF) per game this season shows how good they are at exactly that.

Still, backing the hosts at 1/2 is not appealing in the slightest. Instead, the 6/4 available on Sky Bet for 6+ FULHAM CORNERS is a selection that can be supported. CLICK HERE to back 6+ Fulham corners with Sky Bet The absolute freedom Fulham have afforded themselves shouldn't be underestimated. They'll take advantage in the only way they know how — streaming forward. That inevitably leads to a greater chance of corners, and Fulham have recorded six or more corners in four of their last five Championship matches. Hopefully that hits again here. Luton are a tough team to break down, averaging 1.13 expected goals against (xGA) per game in conceding 48 goals in their 44 matches. With that ability to soak up pressure, it only furthers the corners bet selected.

Fulham v Luton best bets and score prediction 1pt 6+ Fulham corners at 6/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Fulham 3-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1130 BST (29/04/21)

