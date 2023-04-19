Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
McKennie

Fulham v Leeds: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
16:24 · WED April 19, 2023

All signs point to cards at Craven Cottage, and James Cantrill has found some value in the player card market.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pts Weston McKennie to be shown a card at 17/5 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Leeds are in the mire.

Two points above the drop with some tough fixtures on the horizon, and desperate times call for desperate measures.

United are amongst the more poorly disciplined Premier League sides, picking up 64 yellows and two red cards this campaign.

Fulham have accumulated the second most bookings in the league (71) and with a favourable referee appointment, there should be plenty of cards flashed at Craven Cottage.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Fulham 5/4 | Draw 12/5 | Leeds 21/10

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Peter Banks is the man with the whistle. He has averaged 4.44 cards per game in the top flight this campaign, a tally no official who has refereed as many games as him can match.

He has been in fine form recently, dishing out five or more cards in three of his last four Premier League games.

WESTON MCKENNIE looks the best value TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

The American midfielder has been carded five times domestically, despite only starting nine games.

McKennie

That gives him a card per 90 average of 0.51, which translates to a price of 96/100.

Using that as a rough guide, it is easy to see why some firms have him at 2/1 to be booked this weekend, and clear to see the 17/5 available with Unibet is great value.

Fulham v Leeds best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Weston McKennie to be shown a card at 17/5 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Fulham 2-2 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1400 BST (19/04/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS