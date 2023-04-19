All signs point to cards at Craven Cottage, and James Cantrill has found some value in the player card market.

Leeds are in the mire. Two points above the drop with some tough fixtures on the horizon, and desperate times call for desperate measures. United are amongst the more poorly disciplined Premier League sides, picking up 64 yellows and two red cards this campaign. Fulham have accumulated the second most bookings in the league (71) and with a favourable referee appointment, there should be plenty of cards flashed at Craven Cottage.

Peter Banks is the man with the whistle. He has averaged 4.44 cards per game in the top flight this campaign, a tally no official who has refereed as many games as him can match. He has been in fine form recently, dishing out five or more cards in three of his last four Premier League games. WESTON MCKENNIE looks the best value TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to bet on Fulham v Leeds with Sky Bet The American midfielder has been carded five times domestically, despite only starting nine games.

That gives him a card per 90 average of 0.51, which translates to a price of 96/100. Using that as a rough guide, it is easy to see why some firms have him at 2/1 to be booked this weekend, and clear to see the 17/5 available with Unibet is great value.