Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Both Teams to Score at 49/50 (Unibet) 1pt Antonee Robinson to be carded at 9/2 (Unibet) 0.5pt Antonee Robinson and Bukayo Saka to be carded at 29/1 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fulham seemingly reverted to type last Monday, with their 3-2 loss against Brentford seeing the Cottagers involved in a high-scoring game for the first time in a while. It had been six games in a row that Marco Silva's side had partaken in games featuring three goals or fewer, but as my colleague Liam Kelly pointed out ahead of the Brentford game, the goals were going to flow again as the underlying numbers Fulham were putting up were still leaning towards higher-scoring matches.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Fulham 9/2 | Draw 16/5 | Arsenal 1/2

They are a fun watch, with Silva opting for an attack-minded approach, and that leads to plenty of chances at both ends - especially at home. The Cottagers have shipped 1.75 xGA per home game this season, and that figure is actually the highest of any team in the league.

On the flip side, they have generated 1.59 xGF per game in front of their own fans, and those base figures explain why BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE - the main bet in this preview - has landed in nine of 13 home matches this season. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet The other team in this match-up have seen plenty of goals of late too. League leaders Arsenal had to come from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth last time out, and the BTTS bet has landed in four of their last six. They have looked more vulnerable defensively since the restart, shipping 1.28 xGA per game post-World Cup compared to 0.85 before it, and alarmingly they have allowed 1.7+ xGA in four of their last six.

Mikel Arteta's side do continue to excel in attack though, averaging 2.21 xGF per game across their last five, so chances at both ends are becoming more regular for the title contenders. Along with goals potentially being on the menu, we could also see plenty of cards on Sunday, with David Coote the referee in-charge. Across all competitions this season, he has brandished 4.04 cards per game, with his most two recent outings both seeing nine (YES NINE) yellow cards shown. He reffed Arsenal not so long ago at Everton and dished five yellows in that one, and only a few weeks before that he took charge of a London derby involving Fulham (v Chelsea) and flashed seven yellows and a red. All this is to say we have a nice appointment for cards, and one player stands out at the prices, with ANTONEE ROBINSON TO BE CARDED a touch big at 9/2. CLICK HERE to back Antonee Robinson to be carded with Sky Bet The American will be right up against Bukayo Saka, who is illusive in his movement and ball-carrying. The young Englishman racks up the sixth-most dribbles per game (1.7) in the league, and is in the top 15 most-fouled players in the division. Robinson has already been carded six times this season, the third most among Fulham players, yet is priced as the 10th most likely Fulham player to be carded according to the bookies (among players expected to be in the matchday squad). That doesn't seem right, especially with his tough match-up on Sunday, and given he was carded in the reverse game when up against Saka, chancing a repeat appeals.

At a big price, I'm happy to chance BOTH ROBINSON AND SAKA to be carded at close to 30/1, given both players records and the man in the middle. CLICK HERE to back Antonee Robinson and Bukayo Saka to be carded with Sky Bet Saka has been carded five times this season - the most of any Arsenal player. Yes, even more than Granit Xhaka (3). He makes a surprisingly high amount of fouls per game, with his 1.26 per 95 minutes ranking third most among Gunners players. This is due to the high-press which Arsenal operate, and with Robinson quite an attack-minded full-back, Saka may have to do a lot of pressing and plenty of defensive work to cover him. Both players are direct, and they could get eachother in the referees notebook on Sunday.

