With the time for paid deals now over, clubs turn their attention to the free agency market in the hopes of grabbing a bargain. We take a look at who is out of contract.

Isco Age: 30

Position: Attacking midfielder

Last club: Sevilla Versatile and adept at picking a pass, attacking midfielder Isco is available on a free transfer after leaving Sevilla in December. Nine years at Real Madrid before his arrival at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last summer mean the five-time Champions League winner boasts a wealth of experience at the top level and, while known as an out-and-out central attacking midfielder, he was also deployable down the left for Sevilla during much of their European campaign in the early half of this term. While effective in linking play, questions may be asked of the effect Isco has in front of goal; the 30-year-old scored just twice in his last three and a half La Liga seasons.

Sime Vrsaljko

Sime Vrsaljko battles Raheem Sterling at Euro 2020

Age: 31

Position: Right-back

Last club: Olympiakos Another man blessed with a wealth of experience in Europe's major leagues is full-back Sime Vrsaljko. Part of the Croatia side that reached the World Cup final in 2018, Vrsaljko spent his formative years in his homeland with Dinamo Zagreb before emerging onto the wider scene after a move to Genoa. After helping Sassuolo qualify for the Europa League for the first time, he earned a move to Atletico Madrid, where he would rack up 70 appearances in La Liga before departing in 2022. The end of a short spell in Greece with Olympiakos means he is available in the free agency market, but multiple knee surgeries in recent years may ward off interest.

Danny Rose

Age: 32

Position: Left-back

Last club: Watford Danny Rose's career has been stop-start for several years. He was part of the England squad which reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, and the Tottenham team who played Liverpool in the Champions League final a year later. After failing to making an impact during a loan spell at Newcastle, and ultimately being released by Spurs, the 29-cap England international joined Watford in the summer of 2021. But Rose made only eight league appearances as the Hornets suffered an immediate relegation from the, and his contract was cancelled. If another club takes a chance on Rose they'll be adding to their backline with a defender who has tallied up over 200 Premier League appearances, but added little to it in recent seasons.

Jese Rodriguez Age: 29

Position: Winger

Last club: Ankaragucu Admired in his youth by Zinedine Zidane and still with years left in the tank, former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez has built quite the CV. He broke into the Real Madrid team as a youngster and was at the club for two Champions League triumphs but, behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order, he was forced to ply his trade elsewhere, gaining Premier League experience at Stoke as a Paris Saint-Germain loanee before turning out for Real Betis in La Liga. Jese can operate across the front line in a variety of roles but his talent and versatility come with undeniable risk. A spell with Las Palmas in Spain's second tier before a move to his latest club, Turkey's Ankaragucu, mean he has spent considerable time away from the major European leagues.

Simone Zaza Age: 31

Position: Striker

Last club: Torino

Zaza sends his Euro 2016 quarter-final penalty over the bar

Linked with Chelsea, among others, in the past, former Juventus and Valencia striker Simone Zaza has seen his career fall from quite a height. His infamous maverick run-up and ensuing penalty miss in Italy's Euro 2016 quarter-final loss to Germany are the lasting images from his journeyman career, and a goalless loan spell at West Ham during the 2016/17 season does not help his cause, but the imposing centre-forward with a powerful left boot comes with Champions League experience. Zaza failed to find the net for Torino in nine Serie A appearances last term, but teams in need of a striker could do far worse than taking a chance on a man Valencia bought from the Old Lady for €16m in 2018.

Eliaquim Mangala Age: 31

Position: Centre-back

Last club: Saint-Etienne Porto, Manchester City, Valencia - just three of the clubs Eliaquim Mangala has turned out for in his career. A £31.8m initial transfer fee paid by City for him in 2014, which rose to a British transfer record sum for a defender, speaks volumes for the promise the Frenchman exhibited. And while his career seems to have stagnated - he made just 15 La Liga appearances for Valencia across 2019/20 and 2020/21 - the figures also show a centre-half who has consistently played at the highest level. He turned out 57 times in the league for City, played 30 games in his first Valencia spell as a loanee in 2016/17 and featured 14 times in the second half of last term's Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne (when he wasn't suspended). The France international was banned three times for accumulating nine yellow cards as the historic club sank to relegation. If suitors can overlook his disciplinary record and instead take note of his Premier League winners' and Euro 2016 runners-up medal he could yet return to a top-flight team.