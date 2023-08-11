Fred: Fenerbahce to sign Manchester United midfielder

Fred is set to leave Manchester United after they accepted a £13m bid from Fenerbahce.
The Brazil midfielder, 30, has made 213 appearances for the club since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.
His contract was due to expire next summer.
United confirmed the deal in a statement, saying it is now subject to "a medical, personal terms and international clearance."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.