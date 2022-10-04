Spurs were eager to bounce back following Saturday’s humbling loss to rivals Arsenal and produced a much-improved display but failed to show enough quality in the final third.

Antonio Conte saw Son Heung-min and Harry Kane waste opportunities, which meant they had to be content with a 0-0 draw that keeps Tottenham in with a strong chance of qualifying for the knockout stage after three group fixtures.

Conte went with the same XI that lost last weekend’s north London derby and Emerson Royal, who was sent off at the Emirates, looked determined to make amends with an early effort off target.

A free-kick won by the Brazilian evaded both Cristian Romero and Kane soon after before the hosts enjoyed their best period of the first half.

Three corners were won in quick succession by Frankfurt, the first after captain Sebastian Rode had seen his shot from inside the area deflected wide by Ivan Perisic, but Spurs stood firm and should have gone ahead in the 25th minute.

The visitors’ attacking trio linked up brilliantly with Son receiving a pass from Richarlison, after an intelligent dummy, but his ball across the face of goal had too much pace and Kane could not convert.