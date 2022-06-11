Defending champions France look to claim their first win of this edition of the Nations League, playing host to Croatia on Monday night. Liam Kelly picks out a best bet for the contest.

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt France to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Perhaps results in this edition of the Nations League should be taken with a pinch of salt. After all, the four rounds of fixtures have come at the end of an exceptionally arduous season. For France, the hope is that the somewhat predictable, almost cyclical collapse from the national team is not happening right now, shortly before the World Cup.

Although the above might not be the case, the fact is that France are bottom of League A Group 1 entering Monday's match-up with Croatia at the Stade de France, gaining just two points in a fairly tepid defence of their title thus far. One of those points came away to Croatia last week in a game of few chances, with Les Bleus conceding a late penalty after taking a 1-0 lead in the first half. This affair should mirror that rather than emulating the entertaining meeting between these teams in the 2018 World Cup final. The hosts should still be fancied, however, making FRANCE TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH a solid selection at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back France to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet

Croatia can be pleased with a surprise 1-0 win in Denmark last time out, but with rotation at the ready on the short turnaround, France's strength in depth should make the difference. No game in the group stage has seen a total of four goals or more, so boosting the price of a home win with that caveat is the way to go.

France v Croatia best bets and score prediction 1pt France to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (General) Score prediction: France 2-0 Croatia (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1900 BST (11/06/22)