The 36-year-old, who was capped 26 times between 2007 and 2015, has been without a club since leaving his hometown club Dundee at the end of last season.

Adam, who began his career with Rangers and also represented Ross County, St Mirren, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke and Reading before enjoying an emotional swansong at Dens Park, has signalled his intention to forge a career in coaching.

On Wednesday, the Dundonian posted a retirement message on Instagram along with a video of some of his career highlights, including footage of the day he signed for Rangers as a teenager.

“I feel now is the right time to announce my retirement as a player,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world.