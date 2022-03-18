It’s a testament to Forest Green Rovers’ early form that despite being winless in their past seven matches, the League Two leaders top the division by six points with a game in hand.

During a run from the start of November until the first week of February, FGR went on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with 11 wins in that stretch.

After beating Rochdale on February 8, Forest Green had a 16-point cushion to fourth place.

It put the side, who have never been higher than the fourth-tier, in pole position for not just promotion, but a league title.

They’re also a full seven points clear from fourth-place Tranmere Rovers and third-place Newport County who are both on promising winning runs.

As for Forest Green, three wins and four draws from their last seven games is suggesting a dangerous hiccup.

Rob Edwards’ side will hope to reignite their form against lowly Colchester United, who sit 19th in the table.

Colchester collected two important wins against bottom side Scunthorpe United and Port Vale in recent weeks, although they came undone in their last match a 1-0 loss to play-off chasing Bristol Rovers.

The Us are 11 points off the magic 50-point mark, but with eight points and three sides separating them and 23rd-placed Oldham, only the most pessimistic of supporters will be fearing relegation at this stage of the season.

Still, three points against the league-leaders will go a long way to boost the atmosphere at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Even after collecting only four points from their past seven games, I still fancy the Gloucestershire outfit to take all three points on the road.

FGR aren’t playing poorly, they’ve had more shots on target than their opponents in each of their past five matches.

They’ve also won the possession battle in six of their past eight with another being a 50-50 tie.

The champions-elect are just very unlucky right now.

As such, their price of even money to win in Essex on Monday night is too big to ignore.

The bookies are looking at results, and not the way these two sides have been playing.