Sporting Life's Spain v Finland preview

Football tips Women's Euros: Spain v Finland best bets and preview

By Sporting Life
14:29 · WED July 06, 2022

Spain face Finland in the opening game of Group B at the Women's Euros. We preview the fixture at Stadium MK, providing a best bet for the match-up.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros

1pt Under 1.5 Goals in the First Half at 11/10 (William Hill)

The build-up to this fixture has been dominated by the news that Alexia Putellas suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of Euro 2022.

Spain's captain and Ballon d’Or winner, last season’s Champions League top goalscorer for Barcelona, was injured during a training session on the eve of the tournament.

It is a devastating loss for one of the competition favourites, who were already without veteran forward Jennifer Hermoso through her own knee problem.

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: BBC One

Spain 1/33 | Draw 14/1 | Finland 40/1

The huge blow hasn't changed Spain's match odds against one of the weaker teams in the Euros, but it will undoubtedly affect an attacking unit that has already been questioned ahead of the tournament.

As a result, UNDER 1.5 GOALS IN THE FIRST HALF looks a value play at odds-against in places.

Finland can hold their own in games against tough opposition but tend to fade with time, and Spain might take a bit of time to adjust to life without their superstar.

Spain should still dominate possession from the off, however, which will also take a toll on Finland as the game wears on. If the tournament favourites do stretch away for a big win, it can happen after the break.

Spain women v Finland women score prediction and best bet

  • 1pt Under 1.5 Goals in the First Half at 11/10 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Spain 3-0 Finland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct 1500 BST (06/07/22)

Women's Euros Group B team guide
ALSO READ: Our team guide for Women's Euros Group B

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

