After two winners from two tipping England's last win, Joe Rindl returns to preview the Lionesses' match with Northern Ireland with a best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros 1.5pts Lauren Hemp to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Wow. How do I even begin to describe England’s 8-0 thrashing of Norway in their second Group A fixture on Monday night? England secured their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 in stunning fashion as they hit eight goals at the Amex Stadium to record the biggest win in the competition’s history (xG: ENG 6.07 - 0.52 NOR). The tournament hosts scored six times in a rampant first-half display, with Georgia Stanway’s 12th-minute penalty and a finish from Lauren Hemp three minutes later being followed by a brace apiece from Ellen White and Beth Mead. Alessia Russo and Mead, completing her hat-trick, then added further goals in the second period on an incredible night on the south coast.

ALSO READ: Kelly Smith's latest column ahead of Northern Ireland v England

I had backed England to do well, seeing a 2/1 shout on the -1 handicap land but had never envisaged such a heavy scoreline. Maybe I should have? When England beat Austria 1-0 last time out (xG: ENG 2.63 - 0.43 AUT) it ended a run of England defeating their past six opponents and by at least two goals. That run includes them beating Germany 3-1 and the Netherlands 5-1 in 2022, two nations ranked inside the world’s top five.

READ: Women's Euros Round 3 tips

Which is why Northern Ireland will be very worried ahead of their clash in Southampton. The Green and White army’s historic debut at a major tournament ended in a 4-1 defeat by a ruthless Norway side in their Euro 2022 opener at St Mary's. That was then followed by a 2-0 defeat to Austria which confirmed their elimination (xG: AUS 2.02 - 0.16 NIR). This tournament was always too much too soon for NI who are ranked 47th in the world and only became full-time in January. Their time will come.

The head-to-heads look damning for Kenny Shiels' side. In three meetings since the start of 2021, England have put 15 unanswered goals past Northern Ireland. Even if England, already through to the quarter-finals as group winners, rotate their squad I still think they will have far too much for their opponents. As I did for England’s last match I feel there is value in backing England winger LAUREN HEMP TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/8 with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Lauren Hemp to score anytime with Sky Bet Winger Hemp averaged 0.52 goals every 90 minutes for Manchester City last season, the best strikerate in City’s squad. She also finished last season with seven goals across her last nine matches in all competitions. Against Austria she caught my eye, always looking to get on the scoresheet, accumulating four shots with two on target - more than any other player on the pitch, a big statement given how attacking-minded Sarina Wiegman's England team is. It took her just 15 minutes to get her goal against Norway and whether she starts or not, I’m backing lightning to strike twice.

Northern Ireland women v England women score prediction and best bet 1.5pts Lauren Hemp to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Northern Ireland 0-4 England (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct 1630 BST (14/07/22)