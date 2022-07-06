Germany take on Denmark in the Women's Euros on Friday night and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a goalscorer.

This tournament has historically been Germany's. Their run of six consecutive Women's European Championships came to an end in 2017 as the Netherlands beat Denmark in the final. Denmark await to kick off their 2022 campaign. While they were runners-up five years ago, this edition is a different story with best odds of 40/1 available on success this time around. Germany are in that cluster of teams given a single figure in the odds. They are floating around the 7/1 and 8/1 mark and find themselves a comfortable enough odds-on for three points on Friday night.

Denmark were the ones to end Germany's run in 2017 and it is uncertain which way this one will actually go. I'm not completely sold on Germany at 8/13 given it's the opening game for both teams at the tournament. The consistency hasn't been there for Germany in recent contests - with two wins and three defeats across their last five. However, they have been able to utilise their attacking strength and find the net in the last four. With that in mind - and at a best price of 11/4 - there is interest in backing KLARA BÜHL TO SCORE ANYTIME. The forward comes into this game on the back of netting a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Switzerland in a warm-up contest. While known better for her assists for Bayern Munich, she has demonstrated an ability to score. Bühl has found the net in the last two outings for Germany. While Lea Schüller will be the main focus for many in the goalscorer betting, Bühl represents much better value.

Germany women v Denmark women best bets and score prediction 1pt Klara Bühl to score anytime at 11/4 (bet365) Score prediction: Germany 2-1 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1930 BST (06/07/22)