Germany v Denmark preview

Football tips Women's Euros: Germany v Denmark best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
21:39 · WED July 06, 2022

Germany take on Denmark in the Women's Euros on Friday night and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a goalscorer.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros

1pt Klara Bühl to score anytime at 11/4 (bet365)

This tournament has historically been Germany's. Their run of six consecutive Women's European Championships came to an end in 2017 as the Netherlands beat Denmark in the final.

Denmark await to kick off their 2022 campaign. While they were runners-up five years ago, this edition is a different story with best odds of 40/1 available on success this time around.

Germany are in that cluster of teams given a single figure in the odds. They are floating around the 7/1 and 8/1 mark and find themselves a comfortable enough odds-on for three points on Friday night.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: BBC One

Germany 8/13 | Draw 29/10 | Denmark 4/1

Denmark were the ones to end Germany's run in 2017 and it is uncertain which way this one will actually go. I'm not completely sold on Germany at 8/13 given it's the opening game for both teams at the tournament.

The consistency hasn't been there for Germany in recent contests - with two wins and three defeats across their last five. However, they have been able to utilise their attacking strength and find the net in the last four.

With that in mind - and at a best price of 11/4 - there is interest in backing KLARA BÜHL TO SCORE ANYTIME.

The forward comes into this game on the back of netting a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Switzerland in a warm-up contest. While known better for her assists for Bayern Munich, she has demonstrated an ability to score.

Bühl has found the net in the last two outings for Germany. While Lea Schüller will be the main focus for many in the goalscorer betting, Bühl represents much better value.

Germany women v Denmark women best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Klara Bühl to score anytime at 11/4 (bet365)

Score prediction: Germany 2-1 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1930 BST (06/07/22)

Women's Euros Group B team guide

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS