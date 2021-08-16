Jake Pearson's profitable Beat The Market column returns to preview the Boxing day action, attempting to identify early value in the upcoming Premier League matches.

Wolves v Watford It is difficult to argue that Bruno Lage hasn’t done an impressive job since taking over at Wolves, perhaps even exceeding Nuno Espirito Santo. Having said that, Lage’s sample size is small, and considering Santo guided Wolves to promotion back to the Premier League, followed by consecutive seventh-place finishes in the top flight, it is a little early to make such judgement calls. The fact remains though, that only in their 2019/20 campaign, at the end of which they qualified for the Europa League, have Wolves amassed more points at this stage of the season than they have under Lage. Currently residing in eighth place, the Old Gold have gone through a mini blip of late, and despite delivering on the promise of attacking football through the early part of the season, Wolves have regressed to their old caution-first approach recently.

Bruno Lage's side have averaged 0.62 expected goal for (xGF) per game across their last seven, though admittedly three of those were against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, and after losing by a single goal margin to the first two, they held the Blues to a 0-0 draw in their last match. If they can produce a similar performance from a defensive standpoint, then Watford will find it very difficult to breach what is the third best defence in the league in terms of goals conceded. Claudio Ranieri’s men are flirting dangerously with the relegation zone, just two points ahead of third-bottom Burnley and now without a point in their last four. Again, like Wolves, Watford have faced the full force of the fixture list of late, playing three of last season’s top five in those matches, but a failure to create more than 1.0 expected goals for (xGF) in any of their last three is certainly a worry. It is probably worth going a little more in-depth as to the process that goes into picking out a selection for this column at this point, and while different methods are applied to gain as much information as possible, the one most heavily leant on is the Wisdom of Crowds. For those unaware of this concept, it basically implies – though this is a very basic explanation – that the more information entered into a market, the more accurate the price, which will therefore represent the closest approximation to the true probability of an outcome. CLICK HERE to back Wolves with Sky Bet By taking the prices on offer by the sharpest bookmakers and removing the margin using longshot-favourite bias, we can approximate the true price of a selection, and by doing so we can identify that a top price of 7/8 about WOLVES TO WIN represents value and should be backed.

Aston Villa v Chelsea Two sides in contrasting form meet as Aston Villa host Chelsea on Boxing day. Steven Gerrard’s appointment has certainly had an immediate effect on Villa, both in terms of performances and in terms of results. The former Liverpool midfielder has taken nine points from a possible 15 since his appointment, with his only defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool, and both of those came by a single goal margin. The Villains have scored nine goals across Gerrard’s six matches in the dugout, but crucially have conceded just five, the same amount Villa conceded in Dean Smith’s last two fixtures in charge.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Aston Villa 9/2 | Draw 11/4 | Chelsea 8/13

Their expected goals against (xGA) figures have seen a dramatic improvement since Gerrard’s appointment also, allowing 1.24 xGA per game as opposed the 1.66 xGA they were allowing under Smith. Removing the games against Manchester City and Liverpool as well, and that figure drops to just 0.79 xGA per game. That will give them hope against a Chelsea side who have scored just once in their last two matches and failed to rack up more than 1.0 xGF for the fifth time this season against Wolves last time out – for context, City have gone below 1.0 xGF just once this term, while Liverpool are yet to create fewer than 1.0 xGF in a game. Chelsea’s issues are well-documented, not just their recent dip in form, but also the fact that their squad has been severely affected by covid. With a midweek cup tie away to Brentford yet another unwanted hindrance for Thomas Tuchel’s side, taking on the Blues does appeal. Villa have had their own attacking issues of late however, and are likely to sit in and frustrate Chelsea, something we have seen Everton and Wolves do to good effect recently. CLICK HERE to back the draw with Sky Bet With Chelsea’s thinning squad and a packed fixture list, taking the 3/1 on offer about the DRAW makes appeal in this match.