Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet League One and FA Cup 3rd round replays for Tuesday 16/1/24

Wolves vs Brentford Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

Home 10/11 | Draw 5/2 | Away 3/14 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) An all Premier League encounter sees WOLVES reacquaint themselves with Brentford in the FA Cup third round replay. The Bees will have been frustrated not to have booked their spot in the fourth round having had a man advantage for 80 minutes before Tommy Doyle squared up the original clash with a crisp strike from range.

Thomas Frank has begrudged his sides cutting edge in recent weeks and with both sides ravaged by injuries, suspensions and international call-ups, there seems to be little between the pair but for the opposition in the next round. West Brom await the winners which would set up a mouth watering Black Country derby if the hosts can WIN. Surely the allure of that tie is enough impetus to give the Wanderers added motivation and adds a little pressure on Gary O’Neil to go full strength. CLICK HERE to back Wolves to win with Sky Bet

Bolton vs Luton Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 9/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 7/5 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Sky Bet League One side Bolton host Premier League LUTON. Granted, the Hatters were the ante-post favourites for the drop but it is difficult to understand why they are such an appetising price given the literal gulf in quality. The hosts dominated the last meeting. Luton had the lion's share of possession, they outshot the Trotters 18-7, had thrice as many shots on target and hit the woodwork.

Rob Edwards fielded a strong XI and with his side not in domestic action this weekend, he is expected to do the same on Tuesday. Backing the visitors TO WIN has to be the bet. CLICK HERE to back Luton to win with Sky Bet I also cannot resist going back in on ALFIE DOUGHTY TO SCORE ANYTIME after I touted the wing back to score first at Turf Moor. CLICK HERE to back Alfie Doughty to score anytime with Sky Bet Doughty rattled the woodwork against Bolton with one of the two shots he had that afternoon. He is amidst a hot streak. He has had a hand in five of his side's last 11 goals, racking up five attempts over that period.

Barnsley vs Carlisle Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 4/9 | Draw 10/3 | Away 21/4 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Barnsley are firmly in the promotion race. A run of nine unbeaten games puts them within striking distance of the two sides above them and whilst this form does paper over some of the Tykes performances, their odds on price is probably justified. Neil Collins side have not lost at Oakwell since September and next up is a team with only one win on the road this term. Siding with the hosts talisman to find the net is the standout value, DEVANTE COLE is 13/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Devante Cole to score anytime with Sky Bet

The Reds frontman looks set to eclipse his best domestic goals tally. Currently on 15, Cole has already matched last season’s return in 20 fewer appearances. He is clearly reaping the rewards of Jon Stead’s coaching. Cole has netted in Barnsley’s last three games and will fancy his chances of continuing that streak against one of the divisions leakiest defences.