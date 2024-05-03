Football tips, predictions and best bets: Serie A and A-League 05/05/24

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets 1pt Jimmy Jeggo to be carded in Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City (08:00) at 10/3 (bet365) 0.5pts Jimmy Jeggo and Jefferson Roderick Miranda both to be carded in Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City (08:00) at 12/1 (bet365) 0.5pts Bryan Cristante to be carded in Roma vs Juventus (19:45) at 11/4 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City Kick-off time: 08:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 11/8 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/8 Lemme take you to the land Down Under first. A country where football is still in its infancy, the A-League standard is probably on a par with the National League North or South but unlike the fifth tier in England, here the goalscorer and player card markets are priced which makes punting opportunities rife. Sunday morning pits Melbourne Victory against Melbourne City in a derby match which has thrown up 33 cards in the last six meetings, an average of over five a game. Factor in this is a playoff game and it is easy to see plenty of cards flashed.

The A-League play-offs pit the top six teams against one and another in an elimination stage (quarters), semi-final and grand final. The winner of the league is dubbed the ‘Premier’ and the winner of the grand final (play-offs) is referred to as the 'Champion'.

The wonderfully named JIMMY JEGGO is the first pick TO BE SHOWN A CARD and at 10/3 I'll be backing him as a single. With four bookings in his last 10 starts, he is one of the most cynical players available and should be busy at the base of midfield. Combining a Jeggo card with JEFFERSON RODERICK MIRANDA to also be cautioned is another bet at 12/1. The latter has notched up eight cards this term. CLICK HERE to bet on Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City with Sky Bet

Roma vs Juventus Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 9/5 | Draw 27/10 | Away 13/8 Roma host Juventus on Sunday evening in Serie A. The pair begin the weekend six points and a place apart with the Old Lady in third. Victory for the hosts looks important for their Champions League qualification hopes, especially after a 2-0 defeat in the Europa League in midweek. Italy are one of the two countries who get five teams in next season's Champions League, and Roma currently occupy fifth spot, though are only two points above Atalanta who have a game in hand. Every game is crucial for Daniele De Rossi's men.

BRYAN CRISTANTE’s price of 11/4 TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks large, especially considering he is as short as 6/4 with some firms. CLICK HERE to back Bryan Cristante to be shown a card with Sky Bet The midfielder has notched up eight domestically this term and three in his last four appearances against Juve. The fact the referee, Aldrea Colombo, also averages just under six cards a game should give us a run for our money.