Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League on Saturday 30/12/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 1.5pts 11+ corners in Wolves vs Everton at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Ollie Watkins 1+ assists in Aston Villa vs Burnley at 3/1 (Paddy Power) 0.5pts Neal Maupay to be shown a card in Crystal Palace vs Brentford at 15/4 (bet365) 0.5pts Cameron Archer to have 2+ shots in Manchester City vs Sheffield United at 12/5 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aston Villa vs Burnley Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Away 7/1 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) Aston Villa's festive period has been one of disappointment - an unlikely statement to make considering they could have been top on Christmas Day. There's no doubt they are in an incredible position right now, but with one point returned from games against Sheffield United and Manchester United - they were 2-0 up against the latter - there will be a sense of missing an opportunity. A home game against Burnley gives them a great chance for maximum returns at least. They did dominate the game against the Blades and could consider themselves unfortunate not to have gained all three points by a comfortable margin.

Instead of siding with the short price on a Villa win, you can get 3/1 on OLLIE WATKINS 1+ ASSISTS which seems generous. CLICK HERE to back Ollie Watkins 1+ assists with Sky Bet The forward has eight assists this season if you include fouls won for penalties - which this bet does - and he's proven to be a creative influence from open play. Only Lucas Digne and John McGinn have created a higher number of chances than Watkins among Villa players in the Premier League this season. Odds correct at 1250 GMT (28/12/23)

Who doesn’t love a good narrative. NEAL MAUPAY returns to Selhurst Park having scored a last gasp equaliser during his last visit as a Brighton player. The Frenchman is not exactly the most adhering character, so his antics must rub rival fans up double and the frontman is exactly the type of player to feed off this hatred. Maupay has notched up three cards in 13 league appearances for the Bees this term and boasts a career cards per 90 average of 0.22. When you factor in the rivalry and the favourable official choice, his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals. CLICK HERE to back Neal Maupay to be shown a card Robert Jones has the whistle for this one, a man who has dished out 56 yellows and four reds in 12 top flight appearances this campaign. Odds correct at 1645 GMT (28/12/23)

CAMERON ARCHER tops Sheffield United’s shooting charts, no mean feat considering they average 8.8 per Premier League game (20th). Under Chris Wilder, that average has significantly improved and since the managerial switch Archer has had 14 attempts in five games hitting at least 2+ SHOTS in each of those fixtures. At 12/5, backing him to meet this line at the Etihad appeals. CLICK HERE to back Cameron Archer to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet The basement boys head across the Pennines with three key players unavailable- Anel Ahmedovic, Gus Hamer and James McAtee- part of the reason they are priced at 33/1. So, it is fair to assume the Blades will not have many shots. Archer’s price looks a worthy punt though considering he has had 29% of their last 48. The frontman had two of the five at Villa Park and four of the six the Blades had against Liverpool. Odds correct at 1650 GMT (28/12/23)

Wolves vs Everton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 7/4 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) Wolves currently boast a seven-game unbeaten run at home; Everton are the league's fifth-best away side. The potential for this game to go either way is reflected in the prices, although the availability of Hwang Hee-chan may influence the outcome. The forward netted twice for Wolves at Brentford but went off with a back injury. Gary O'Neil holds some optimism he will feature yet it is a tight turnaround between games. Instead of going for the results market, we'll side with the contest being very competitive, making the 11/10 available on 11+ CORNERS an interesting bet. CLICK HERE to back 11+ corners with Sky Bet Wolves hit double figures on their own against Chelsea in their most recent home game, with this also being a winning selection in games against Aston Villa, Burnley, Newcastle and Tottenham - all of those at Molineux. Game state is a factor in corners betting but this has the right potential. Both sides possess the players to break forward at speed, while their use of width can also be viewed as a benefit. Odds correct at 1250 GMT (28/12/23)