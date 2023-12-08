Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, La Liga for Sunday 10/12/23

2pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in Everton vs Chelsea at 21/20 (bet365)
1.5pts Barcelona -1 handicap vs Girona at 13/10 (General)
1pt Emeron Palmieri to be carded in Fulham vs West Ham at 9/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Chelsea and goals go hand-in-hand at the minute.
Since the Blues beat Blackburn in the cup, they have played five league games, scoring 13 and conceding just as many.
OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in each of those games and that is the bet here.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side put four past Spurs and Man City but have also conceded four goals in a third of their games over that period.
As the 3-0 victory over Newcastle showed, Everton can hurt teams. This was the fourth time the Toffees have scored thrice since the beginning of November.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
EMERSON PALMIERI is 9/2 TO BE SHOWN A CARD with Paddy Power and Betfair but as short as 9/5 with other firms, that is some gulf in price.
The left back has already notched up seven cards this campaign, a tally no Premier League player can trump, picking up his latest against Tottenham on Thursday evening.
The fullback will have his work cut out against Fulham. Harry Wilson is expected to start on the right, the former Liverpool man draws an average of 1.5 fouls per game and recently drew a card from Diogo Dalot of Manchester United.
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
This is a pretty big game in the La Liga title race. Not only is it a derby, it also sees second place Girona visit their illustrious neighbours Barcelona with a chance to go seven points clear of the Catalonian giants.
The start to the season from the City Group owned club has been nothing short of miraculous, but this is a big, big step up, undoubtedly their toughest test to date.
Girona have dropped points just three times in 15 games this season, but all three have come against teams currently in the top six - the crème de la crème of La Liga.
Their only defeat was a home 3-0 hammering at the hands of Real Madrid, with Los Blancos boasting just too much quality for the side level on points with them, and I suspect this game could go the same way.
Despite sitting third and four points off the top, Barcelona actually rank as the best team in Spain on the underlying data, racking up the most expected points (xP) and possessing the best xG process (2.13 xGF and 1.06 xGA per game).
Girona, while keeping pace with the big two in terms of attacking levels (2.05 xGF per game), are lagging behind defensively, allowing 1.51 xGA per game, and that vulnerability can be exposed by a strong home team in this game, making BARCELONA -1 HANDICAP a bet at 13/10.
For this bet to win we need Xavi's side to win by two clear goals, and with the frailties at the back for Girona coupled with their gung-ho style, Barca should get the space to dominate and create chances here.
It wouldn't surprise if they end up winning comfortably and perhaps even running up a score, not only sending a statement of intent to Real Madrid but also thrashing an overachieving local rival.
Odds correct at 1700 GMT (08/12/23)
