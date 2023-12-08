Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, La Liga for Sunday 10/12/23

Everton vs Chelsea Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 2/1 | Draw 5/2 | Away 5/4 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Chelsea and goals go hand-in-hand at the minute. Since the Blues beat Blackburn in the cup, they have played five league games, scoring 13 and conceding just as many. OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in each of those games and that is the bet here. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals and Both teams to score with Sky Bet Mauricio Pochettino’s side put four past Spurs and Man City but have also conceded four goals in a third of their games over that period. As the 3-0 victory over Newcastle showed, Everton can hurt teams. This was the fourth time the Toffees have scored thrice since the beginning of November.

Fulham vs West Ham Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 11/8 | Draw 12/5 | Away 19/10 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) EMERSON PALMIERI is 9/2 TO BE SHOWN A CARD with Paddy Power and Betfair but as short as 9/5 with other firms, that is some gulf in price. CLICK HERE to back Emeron Palmieri to be shown a card with Sky Bet The left back has already notched up seven cards this campaign, a tally no Premier League player can trump, picking up his latest against Tottenham on Thursday evening.

The fullback will have his work cut out against Fulham. Harry Wilson is expected to start on the right, the former Liverpool man draws an average of 1.5 fouls per game and recently drew a card from Diogo Dalot of Manchester United.

This is a pretty big game in the La Liga title race. Not only is it a derby, it also sees second place Girona visit their illustrious neighbours Barcelona with a chance to go seven points clear of the Catalonian giants. The start to the season from the City Group owned club has been nothing short of miraculous, but this is a big, big step up, undoubtedly their toughest test to date. Girona have dropped points just three times in 15 games this season, but all three have come against teams currently in the top six - the crème de la crème of La Liga. Their only defeat was a home 3-0 hammering at the hands of Real Madrid, with Los Blancos boasting just too much quality for the side level on points with them, and I suspect this game could go the same way.

