Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League for Sunday 12/11/23

Aston Villa vs Fulham Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 11/20 | Draw 16/5 | Away 19/4 No Premier League side has taken more points at home than ASTON VILLA (15). The Villans have been faultless on home soil domestically this season and have won 15 of their last 16 at Villa Park in all competitions.

The frightening thing is, Unai Emery’s side are averaging four goals a game on their own patch, comfortably beating everything in front of them and covering a -1 HANDICAP. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa -1 handicap with Sky Bet Fulham’s form is patchy at best - their three league victories have come against Sheffield United, Luton and Everton which tells you everything you need to know about them currently.

Sheffield United will be buoyed by their first victory of the campaign, a last-gasp 2-1 win over Wolves, albeit at the 13th attempt. The Blades remain rooted to the foot of the table and at 1/7 to be relegated, those three points have done little to change the complexion of their campaign. Their chances of winning at the Amex are equally as bleak as their survival hopes, Newcastle’s thumping aside (8-0), Paul Heckingbottom’s side have put in some plucky performances. Five of their 11 games have been all square at the interval with the Blades going on to lose and this pattern is a consequence of a lack of depth and quality. Over a third of the 30 goals the visitors have conceded have come after the 75th minute, the most in the division, so expect an encouraging start from the South Yorkshire side before eventually petering out and losing. HALF TIME DRAW/ FULL TIME BRIGHTON is the bet. CLICK HERE to back draw HT/ Brighton FT with Sky Bet

Liverpool have been pure chaos this campaign. Unbeaten at Anfield, the fourth most goals scored in the division (24) and an average of 3.1 goals per game. This is probably why overs is 4/9 on Sunday afternoon. I will be taking on goals here and backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet This bet has clicked in two thirds of the Bees' away games this season, including trips to Stamford Bridge and St James’ Park. It also landed when Thomas Frank’s side hosted Arsenal and the last time these two met at Anfield. Brentford made a habit last season of being hard to break down on the road, particularly against the ‘big six’. Between them, the big boys only scored five goals when they hosted the Bees last campaign with Unders clicking in 66.6%.