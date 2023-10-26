Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One and League Two for Saturday 28/10/23

Morecambe vs Wimbledon Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 2/1 | Draw 12/5 | Away 5/4 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) Morecambe are always a team to consider when playing at home. Derek Adams' men are unbeaten in front of their own supporters this season, with four wins and three draws to their name. At a best price of 23/10, MORECAMBE TO WIN is an appealing bet. Wimbledon's start to the season has been solid but they've failed to beat any of the five teams they've played that sit above them in the standings - with defeats at home to Accrington and Stockport too. While their away form may look good on paper, they've only played two sides in the top half on the road. Morecambe are value to deliver another home win. Odds correct at 1255 BST (27/10/23)

Doncaster vs Grimsby Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 6/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 2/1 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) Grimsby's recent form has led to serious questions being asked about Paul Hurst's future in the dugout. It's now four defeats in a row in all competitions, and they find themselves without a win in their last four in Sky Bet League Two. Hardly ideal against a Doncaster side who have won three of their last four home league contests.

There has been one positive for the Mariners though and that's the recent form of DONOVAN WILSON, making his 9/4 price to SCORE ANYTIME worth backing. The striker has scored four goals in his last six appearances, which is particularly impressive considering he's only started in three of those. The last two have been starts and both have delivered goals, meaning he's going at a strong record of a goal every 63 minutes. Grimsby scored twice in defeats to both Colchester and Stockport, so while gaining results has been a problem, finding the net hasn't. Odds correct at 1355 BST (27/10/23)

After a dreadful start to the campaign, Salford are beginning to stir. The Lions have won four of their least six Sky Bet League Two games, a feat made even more impressive as they have beaten three of the top nine sides over that period. The resurgence coincides with the form of their veteran striker Matt Smith. The big man tops the fourth tier charts for goals scored (12), bagging eight in his last five including a hattrick at Doncaster in midweek. Half of his goals this campaign have come with his bonce, and five of his last eight, so at 6/1 there is some juice in backing him TO SCORE A HEADER at Holker Street. This should come as no surprise given Smith's stature and Salford's style of play. They rank third in the league for crosses per game (5.7) and have the highest cross success rate (29.9%). Odds correct at 1700 BST (26/10/23)