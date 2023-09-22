Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship for Sunday 24/09/23

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets 2.5pts Scott Twine 1+ shot on target in Stoke vs Hull at evens (Betfair) 2pts Sheffield United win-or-draw double chance vs Newcastle at 15/8 (Sky Bet, Betvictor) 1pt Liverpool to win from behind vs West Ham at 13/2 (General) 0.5pts Sheffield United to beat Newcastle at 13/2 (William Hill) 0.5pts Nicolas Jackson to be carded in Chelsea vs Aston Villa at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts West Ham/Liverpool Half-time/Full-time at 20/1 (BetVictor) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Stoke vs Hull Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 19/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 14/5 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Hull have been quietly impressive so far this season, and head to the bet365 stadium on a six game unbeaten run which has included a win at Leicester and a game they should have won against Leeds, drawing 0-0 only thanks to one of the misses of the season so far.

Still, the signs are extremely positive, and I was tempted to take a pro-Hull stance in the 1X2 or double chance markets, but I've found a huge slice of value elsewhere in backing SCOTT TWINE to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET. CLICK HERE to back Scott Twine to have 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet Twine, on-loan from Burnley, is a shooting machine, and since joining the Tigers he has averaged 1.2 shots on target per game, with this bet landing in four of his five outings.

He wasn't used often by the Clarets in their title winning campaign last season, but in the campaign before at MK Dons, Twine averaged 1.4 shots on target per game, helped by the fact he was the set-piece taker. I fully expect this to be a more even game than the match odds suggest, making the even money available for Twine to test the Stoke goalkeeper just once a cracking bet.

Liverpool vs West Ham Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

Home 4/11 | Draw 9/2 | Away 6/1 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Liverpool have done nothing to dissuade me from my pre-season prediction that they would be able to push Manchester City all the way this season, but, things haven't been totally plain sailing despite their five wins and a draw across six games this term. Interestingly, Liverpool have been sluggish in first halves and excellent in second halves. They have scored five and conceded five in their six first half's this season, but in their second half's they have netted 10 without reply.

West Ham have shown themselves to be much improved on last season's league struggles, having already conquered Chelsea and Brighton, and the Hammers did take the lead against Manchester City last weekend, so I think they can get on the score at fortress Anfield. A Liverpool win and BTTS was in my initial staking plan but the price is too short now at 8/5, so instead I'm going to take a punt on LIVERPOOL TO WIN FROM BEHIND at 13/2. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win from behind with Sky Bet This bet would have landed in four of their six games this season, including against LASK Linz in the Europa League in midweek, and given West Ham have scored the first goal in four of their six matches this term, this bet looks a serious runner.

And, given the Reds have been trailing at half-time in three of their last four matches, chancing WEST HAM/LIVERPOOL in the HALF-TIME/FULL TIME market appeals at a huge 20/1. CLICK HERE to back West Ham/Liverpool Half-time/Full-time with Sky Bet Liverpool have won all three of those games when behind at the break, meaning this bet has landed in three of their last four, while it also won last weekend as West Ham led at the break against Manchester City only to be beaten 3-1. I could see a similar thing happening on Sunday, especially given Liverpool's home record. Since 2017 Jurgen Klopp's men have won 87 of 116 home league games, losing just seven times - with six of those coming consecutively in the covid season. They have averaged 2.32 xGF and 1.15 xGA per home game in that period, so I would be shocked if the Reds failed to win here.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports

Home 6/1 | Draw 15/4 | Away 2/5 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) As a Blade, I usually avoid punting on them for fear my allegiance will cloud my judgement. In this instance, I think it would be daft not to side with the hosts. After selling their two best players on the eve of the new season, it took SHEFFIELD UNITED a couple of games (Crystal Palace 0-1, Nottingham Forest 2-1) to click into gear, but with the replacements now bedded in, they look a different proposition.

Sheffield United's all-action man Gustavo Hamer

The Blades went off around 8/1 in North London last Saturday against Tottenham, a game they were leading until deep into stoppage time. Paul Heckingbottom’s side also went off at 14/1 at home against Manchester City, and again, it took a late Rodri goal to break down the stubborn low block. At tasty odds, Sheff United to WIN-OR-DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE market appeals. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United win-or-draw double chance with Sky Bet

Forget what you think you know and follow the money. Wise words indeed but advice I am going to ignore here. SHEFFIELD UNITED are on the drift, opening up at 11/2 in places, as I write they can be backed at 13/2 and may go off even longer as the money continues to come for Newcastle on Super Sunday’s feature game. The Asian handicap is a great way of deciphering where the money is going. West Ham at Anfield and Bournemouth away at Brighton are similar prices to Sheffield United yet the former two are +1.5 on the Asian handicap, Sheff Utd are +1. In the Championship, Blackburn are also +1 but can be backed in the 1x2 at 15/4, which is considerably shorter then the Blades. For this reason, backing SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN looks like a value play. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win with Sky Bet

Oli McBurnie remonstrates with the referee following his red card against Tottenham

A major caveat is the suspension of Oli McBurnie, whose aerial presence is a huge part of Heckingbottom's game plan. Newcastle have absentees of their own though, both Joe Willock and Joelinton are unavailable in central midfield. The Magpies also had the small matter of a trip to San Siro on Tuesday and that 0-0 draw with Milan which will have taken a lot out of Eddie Howe and his squad.