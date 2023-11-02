Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, FA Cup, Bundesliga for Saturday 4/11/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals in Burnley vs Crystal Palace at 5/4 (General) 1pt Everton to beat Brighton at 11/5 (Matchbook) 1pt Harry Kane 1+ assists in Dortmund vs Bayern at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Under 1.5 Goals in Bristol City vs Sheff Wed at 9/4 (William Hill) 1pt Plymouth to beat Middlesbrough at 3/1 (bet365) 1pt Chester to beat York at 6/4 (Unibet) 0.5pts Dimitrios Goutas to score anytime in Stoke vs Cardiff at 14/1 (General) 0.5pts Mark McGuinness to score anytime in Stoke vs Cardiff at 18/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Burnley vs Crystal Palace Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 15/8 | Draw 11/5 | Away 6/4 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Newsflash, people - Burnley like to attack and they're not great at defending. You can level accusations of naivety at Vincent Kompany and his side but one thing you cannot criticise them for is a lack of entertainment. Their Premier League matches at Turf Moor this season have featured 4-1, 5-2, 3-1 and 3-0 defeats. Indeed, they've lost all five at home, the other reverse a 1-0 loss to Manchester United - but their home games are averaging four goals per match.

It's hugely enticing, then, to see OVER 2.5 GOALS at odds-against prices of 5/4 with several firms for the visit of Crystal Palace. OK, the Eagles aren't quite as free-flowing as the Clarets but this bet is more focused on the hosts, who are without a clean sheet and conceding 2.5 goals per game. Additionally, Palace have shown that against the right opponents they can be drawn into high-scoring games - landing the overs against Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves themselves. And Burnley fit into that category nicely.

Everton manager Sean Dyche

Failure to win at Goodison Park would mean Brighton have only won two of their last 10 games. Their poor form has flown under the radar but it is no doubt a consequence of their leaky defence. The Seagulls only managed to secure their first clean sheet of the season against Ajax at their 13th attempt. EVERTON look well equipped to pick up a result. The Toffees victory over Burnley on Wednesday was their sixth in 10 games, Sean Dyche's side have scored seven goals without conceding during their last three victories. The hosts should be able to deal with Roberto De Zerbi's side, which is why the home WIN appeals in Merseyside.

Both sides rank in the bottom four in the division for shots on target per game - the Robins on three and the Owls a lowly 2.1. Wednesday have netted just seven goals in 14 matches, while the hosts are hardly setting the world on fire with 15. New boss Danny Rohl has not yet solved the Owls' attacking issues but they've tightened up at the back since Xisco Munoz was sacked, with two clean sheets in their last four, averaging a goal against per game - an improvement on 1.8 previously. Wednesday had failed to score for six straight games before their vital 2-0 win over Rotherham and are averaging a paltry 0.78 xGF per game, with City not much better on 1.03. Both sides do have mid-table xGA records, though, suggesting it could be tight and, given all the above, UNDER 1.5 GOALS has to be worth a play at a tidy 9/4 - it's landed in 11 of these sides' combined 28 matches.

The 3/1 about PLYMOUTH TO WIN against Middlesbrough looks too big to ignore. The Pilgrims have taken 12 of the 15 points they have won this season on their own patch, that's the eighth best home record in the Sky Bet Championship. At Home Park this campaign, Steven Schumacher's side went off shorter against Norwich (6-2), Blackburn (3-0) and Swansea (1-3), three sides all within three points of Saturday's opponents. After a sluggish start, Boro are gathering momentum. Only the table-toppers Leicester (18) and Ipswich (16) have taken more points in the form tables than Middlesbrough (15). This may be a factor in Boro's odds-on price, it is the first time in the league this season they are shorter than evens.

Stoke vs Cardiff Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 23/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 12/5 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Cardiff struggled for much of last season but have enjoyed a surprisingly good start to the new Championship season, sitting inside the top six with just under a third of the campaign played. Part of the reason for their success is their set-piece savviness, having netted a league leading eight goals from such situations - that's 35% of their total tally.

Cardiff's set-piece delivery has been frighteningly accurate, frequently finding their own players first

The trip to Stoke is a favourable match-up for the Bluebirds in this department - the Potters have shipped seven set-play goals already and no longer possess the giant defenders they were perhaps once known for. Cardiff's centre-half pairing of DIMITRIOS GOUTAS and MARK MCGUINNESS have already scored twice each this term and provide great value TO SCORE ANYTIME at 14s and 18s respectively.

CLICK HERE to back McGuinness to score anytime with Sky Bet

Chester vs York Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

York's last victory came in their last game in this competition where they laboured past Suffolk Premier Side Needham Market. Only one goal separated the Conference Premier side from the club plying its trade in step seven across the three hours of football they played. That was only the Minstermen's fourth victory of the season. Although they are in a division higher than CHESTER, only nine places separate the two clubs ahead of their showdown at the Deva Stadium. The hosts last league fixture was postponed but the extra time off will only aid their chances and at 6/4 their price TO WIN appeals as they have won the last six on the spin. The gulf in between the North and South divisions with the Premier is ever widening but don't think the gap between these two is as big as odds suggest.

A fixture that is historically full of goals and the latest edition should be no different. 'Der Klassiker' - a term straight from the Bundesliga's marketing department - sees Dortmund face Bayern once again with both sides chasing top spot. There will be more English interest in this game than usual given HARRY KANE's presence up front, and there is value in taking the 11/4 on 1+ ASSISTS. England's captain has enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, scoring a huge total of 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga and Champions League games. He has been contributing with assists though, boasting a significant number of seven on his tally already. Kane is the leader for this metric among Bayern players in the Bundesliga - it's a price that delivers far more appeal than the odds-on alternative of him scoring anytime.