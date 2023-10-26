Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship and La Liga for Sunday 29/10/23

2pts Rotherham to beat Sheffield Wednesday at 7/2 (Sky Bet)
2pts Everton to score 2+ goals vs West Ham at 13/8 (bet365)
1.5pts Athletic Club to keep a clean sheet vs Valencia at 21/20 (General)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
West Ham are the litmus test in the Premier League, good sides beat them and bad sides lose against them. The fact that only Manchester City (3-1), Liverpool (3-1) and Aston Villa (4-1) have beat them shows as much.
Interestingly, the Hammers have only seen more than 50% of the ball in two games, the 2-0 win over Sheffield United and the 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road. The two ante post favourites for relegation opted for a contain and counter approach but they simply do not have the quality to inflict any damage.
But what happens when David Moyes’ side comes up against a side that can hurt them in a low block? I guess we will find out Sunday afternoon.
EVERTON have turned a corner. Since their defeat against Wolves, they have won half of their eight games in all competitions.
This uptick in form coincides with the acquisition of Beto and return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
With the firepower at the top of the pitch, the Toffees have been amongst the GOALS hitting 2+ in 75% of the games, only failing against Arsenal and Liverpool.
Perhaps the shrewdest bit of business Everton did this summer was tying Jarrad Branthwaite down to a four-year contract. The young centre back barely put a foot wrong at Anfield.
Although he only has one top flight goal, he looks a bet to double his tally and score anytime this weekend.
Unsurprisingly, Everton are one of the best sides in the division from set pieces. Surprisingly, West Ham are one of the worst at defending them.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
I get the sense that this is a bit of a one way rivalry, ROTHERHAM certainly relish a trip to Hillsborough.
The Millers have only lost one of their last four trips across South Yorkshire, winning the rest including their last two and this is part of the reason their chunky price TO WIN appeals on Sunday.
Matt Taylor's side will make the trip brimming with confidence after beating Coventry 2-0 on a wet Wednesday by the River Don. Meanwhile, 280 miles away at Home Park, Plymouth were thumping Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 distinguishing any hope of a new manager bounce as Danny Rohl’s first two games in charge remained fruitless.
The Owls also remain toothless, creating 1.47 xG across those fixtures. Sunday’s hosts rank 23rd for ‘big chance’ creation in the Championship and even when they do fashion a chance, no side in the division has missed more (8).
Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)
So often the case, Athletic Club are going to be incredibly tough to beat in front of their home fans at San Mames. They've lost just once out of five games in La Liga this season — to Real Madrid on opening night.
Valencia don't represent a huge test nowadays, especially away from the Mestalla, and Rubén Baraja's side are struggling to create chances on the road this season.
The visitors have recorded just 3.9 expected goals for (xGF) in their five away games thus far, which makes the odds-against price available for ATHLETIC CLUB TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET of interest here.
Bilbao have conceded only 3.1 expected goals against (xGA) in five home games this term, displaying the defensive solidity they have built a reputation on in recent years.
You would imagine Ernesto Valverde's side are going to be very difficult to score against again on Sunday evening.
Odds correct 1510 BST (27/10/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.