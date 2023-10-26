Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship and La Liga for Sunday 29/10/23

Everton boss Sean Dyche

Perhaps the shrewdest bit of business Everton did this summer was tying Jarrad Branthwaite down to a four-year contract. The young centre back barely put a foot wrong at Anfield. Although he only has one top flight goal, he looks a bet to double his tally and score anytime this weekend. Unsurprisingly, Everton are one of the best sides in the division from set pieces. Surprisingly, West Ham are one of the worst at defending them.

Rotherham stopper Viktor Johansson celebrates his sides point at St Mary's

I get the sense that this is a bit of a one way rivalry, ROTHERHAM certainly relish a trip to Hillsborough. The Millers have only lost one of their last four trips across South Yorkshire, winning the rest including their last two and this is part of the reason their chunky price TO WIN appeals on Sunday. CLICK HERE to back Rotherham to win with Sky Bet Matt Taylor's side will make the trip brimming with confidence after beating Coventry 2-0 on a wet Wednesday by the River Don. Meanwhile, 280 miles away at Home Park, Plymouth were thumping Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 distinguishing any hope of a new manager bounce as Danny Rohl’s first two games in charge remained fruitless. The Owls also remain toothless, creating 1.47 xG across those fixtures. Sunday’s hosts rank 23rd for ‘big chance’ creation in the Championship and even when they do fashion a chance, no side in the division has missed more (8).

Athletic Club vs Valencia Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Xtra

Home 8/13 | Draw 14/5 | Away 19/4 Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA) So often the case, Athletic Club are going to be incredibly tough to beat in front of their home fans at San Mames. They've lost just once out of five games in La Liga this season — to Real Madrid on opening night. Valencia don't represent a huge test nowadays, especially away from the Mestalla, and Rubén Baraja's side are struggling to create chances on the road this season. The visitors have recorded just 3.9 expected goals for (xGF) in their five away games thus far, which makes the odds-against price available for ATHLETIC CLUB TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET of interest here. Bilbao have conceded only 3.1 expected goals against (xGA) in five home games this term, displaying the defensive solidity they have built a reputation on in recent years. You would imagine Ernesto Valverde's side are going to be very difficult to score against again on Sunday evening.