Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier league, Championship and FA Cup for Saturday 02/12/23

Arsenal vs Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/4 | Draw 5/1 | Away 10/1 Jake Osgathorpe ( @JAKEOZZ ) Premier League leaders Arsenal continue to impress and play in a tight, cagey manner on their travels, an example being last weeks 1-0 win at Brentford, but at home things get a little bit hectic. The Gunners do win an awful lot of their home games, 19 of their last 26 in the league to be exact, but they concede regularly at the Emirates, much to the surprise - perhaps - of many. It's actually quite staggering just how many times BOTH TEAMS SCORE when Arsenal play host. Across that 26 game span, BTTS has clicked 19 times, meaning a 73% strike rate. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score with Sky Bet If we percentage into odds, it gives us an implied price of 2/5, meaning the odds against on offer here is simply massive and should be snapped up.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya

Not only due to this historic record, and the fact that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Fulham (twice), Burnley and even Manchester United have scored at the Emirates this season, but the opponent here is Wolves, who are a completely different team under Gary O'Neil compared to previous seasons. The Old Gold play on the front foot now, and have averaged 1.40 xGF per game this season, while they have seen BTTS land in 11 of their 13 league games this term. There is no way BTTS for this game should be odds against, never mind 6/5. Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/12/23)

Burnley vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/2 James Cantrill ( @JimmyThePunt ) I would like to take you back to when these sides last met at Bramall Lane. It was in the Championship, Sheffield United ran out 5-2 winners just as Burnley were beginning to assert their ascendency on the division. The Blades had twice as many shots that afternoon (28-14) and the majority of which (20) came via set pieces. This was the secret to the hosts' success that afternoon; aerial dominance. Three of Paul Heckingbottom’s sides goals came via dead ball situations and I think the Blades will draw inspiration from that performance for their trip to Turf Moor.

OLIVER MCBURNIE is one of their main threats in both boxes. No Premier League player has won more aerial duels (5.4) than him and eight of his 15 shots this term have come via his head. The Scotsman bagged a consolation last weekend with his bounce and at 12/1, backing him TO SCORE A HEAD appeals once more. CLICK HERE to back Oliver McBurnie to score a header with Sky Bet The frontman terrorised Burnley last season, hitting 11 shots, eight with his head and scoring twice. Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/12/23)

Everton have shown plenty of signs of progress under Sean Dyche this season, enough to provide evidence to their militant fanbase that not even a 10-point deduction will be enough to see them relegated from the Premier League this season. While the atmosphere was certainly hostile during their desperately unfortunate 3-0 defeat by Manchester United at Goodison last weekend, it's actually results on the road that have given Toffees fans encouragement. Their record of W3 D1 L1 since losing their opening away game 4-0 at Aston Villa - a thrashing they have since avenged by winning at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup - is in stark contrast to the W1 D1 L5 at home. They therefore unsurprisingly head into this trip as favourites, with most firms pricing them at 6/4. But that feels like an overreaction.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST have undoubtedly enjoyed a fairly easily opening to the campaign on home soil but the facts remain that a narrow 3-2 defeat by Brighton last weekend was their first loss at the City Ground in 10 fixtures, stretching back to the middle of April. In their previous home contest Steve Cooper's side completely outplayed Aston Villa to comfortably win 2-0. Between those matches they were by far the superior team away at West Ham only to surrender a second-half lead within a minute of gaining it and lose control of a match they had dominated. It was interesting to see speculation this week that Cooper is under mounting pressure to deliver results, cut from 33s to 5/1 in the sack race, much as he was at a similar stage last season before being backed by his board and turning results around. Forest are beginning to show signs that their season could be about to click into gear and were it not for the absence of Taiwo Awoniyi I would consider getting them onside at 19/10. However with Everton too short and 12/5 available on THE DRAW - half Forest's home games have ended in a share of the spoils - that's where I'm heading instead. CLICK HERE to back the draw with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/12/23)