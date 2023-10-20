Football tips, predictions and best bets: La Liga and Serie A for Sunday 22/10/23

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Kick-off time: 13:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports Online

Home 8/5 | Draw 21/10 | Away 9/5 Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA) The Las Palmas approach is extremely endearing to witness as a neutral. The newly promoted La Liga side have a history of not changing their style of play, no matter the division, and have been happy to carry the burden of possession thus far, despite being one of the favourites to be relegated from the league. Kirian Rodríguez is mostly at the centre of it all, with only two players attempting more passes in the La Liga this term, but full-back Sergi Cardona is not too far behind him in ninth, and has a lower line to breach with some bookies. Indeed, SERGI CARDONA TO MAKE 70 OR MORE PASSES is of value interest at 7/5 with Ladbrokes. CLICK HERE to bet on Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano with Sky Bet Cardona has averaged 74.1 passes per game this season, very comfortable on the ball for a team that demands it. Although Rayo Vallecano do like to press, Las Palmas should still enjoy much of the possession in this match-up, and Cardona's price to attempt at least 70 passes is just too big to ignore.

Milan vs Juventus Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 13/10 | Draw 23/10 | Away 21/10 James Cantrill ( @JimmyThePunt ) One particular fixture takes centre stage in Serie A this weekend, as league leaders Milan host Juventus. Despite only losing one game apiece, the hosts are four points ahead of Italy’s most successful club. Even though it occurred over a month ago, the defeat for Rossoneri will still be raw as it was a 5-1 thumping courtesy of local rivals Inter. Stefano Pioli’s side finished the game against Genoa with Oliver Giroud in goal after Mike Maignan was sent off, yet they managed to hold onto the three points to move two clear of Inter.

🇫🇷🧤 Still obsessed with Olivier Giroud putting in a shift in net after Mike Maignan got sent off for Milan...pic.twitter.com/FdE9VqmojF — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 8, 2023

This fixture pits the two most cynical sides against one another, the clubs have picked up a combined 43 cards in 16 league games this season. So, it would be lunacy to tip UNDER 5.5 CARDS at San Siro. Well, I think there is some juice in the price. CLICK HERE to bet on Milan vs Juventus with Sky Bet This bet has clicked in 80% of Milan’s fixtures this campaign, including their Champions League games with Newcastle and Dortmund and clashes with Inter and Lazio. Do not be put off by the fact it has only clicked in 50% of the Old Lady’s matches. The last time there were six or more cards in this fixture was in the 1-1 draw in February 2020, nine meetings ago. Aaron Ramsey and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were the first two in the book that day and since then there has been an average of 3.33 cards per game.

Alessandro Bastoni and Rade Krunic in a heap during the Derby di Milano

Siding with a stalemate is intriguing mainly because of the gulf in prices across the firms. Bet365 leads the market where NO FIRST GOALSCORER is 10/1, the same bet is as short as 13/2 with other firms. Taking this bet over the 0-0 correct score makes more sense because it pays out as a winner if the only goals of the game are own goals. CLICK HERE to back no first goalscorer with Sky Bet Goals are often sparse when these sides clash, unders has clicked in each of the last four league meetings across the two seasons. This bet has already paid out in two of the hosts games this season with each of their last three seeing two goals or fewer scored. Milan have scored 16 goals domestically but the underlying data suggests they are one of the most clinical sides in the division generating an xG of 12.6, they have also only missed four ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30). They could come unstuck when they face a stubborn defence and this is exactly what Juve have. The visitors have shipped an xG of 5.9, a figure only Atalanta can trump. The Old Lady have also conceded the second fewest goals (6) in the division so goals could be of a premium at San Siro on Sunday evening.