Football tips, predictions and best bets: FA Cup on Sunday 07/01/24

2pts Both teams to score in West Brom vs Aldershot at 4/5 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Matheus Nunes to score anytime in Man City vs Huddersfield at 13/4 (Unibet)
1pt Paul Mullin to score anytime in Shrewsbury vs Wrexham at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
Further selections to follow
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
This one really looks like a formality, and more of a question of how many rather than who wins.
The reigning champions should win this with both room to spare and a rotated XI, which should see MATHEUS NUNES get a start in midfield, and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME catches the eye.
Nunes hasn't been given too many starts this season, and has dealt with injuries, but his performances of late when he has started have caught the eye, notably the Club World Cup semi-final against Urawa Red Diamonds, where the Portuguese youngster took six shots with three hitting the target.
Against inferior opposition again here, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him have a fruitful attacking game and this time get on the scoresheet.
Odds correct at 1200 (05/01/24)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
Wrexham made a deep run in this competition last season, making it all the way to the fourth round as a National League side, eventually losing in a replay to Premier League-bound Sheffield United.
Phil Parkinson is a manager who loves a cup run, and given he now manages a side with a global reach, there is even more incentive to go deep in England's main cup competition and earn a huge draw.
The gap between Shrewsbury and the Red Dragons isn't huge, just 13 places in the football pyramid, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see both playing in the same league next season.
It may come as a surprise to many to see Wrexham as short favourites away against a side in the league above currently, but I think that's fair given what we have seen from both this season, especially as most of Shrewsbury's better results have come at home where their direct style works exceptionally well.
Wrexham are a physical, direct team too, almost negating the Shrews' strength, but rather than taking an away win, I've been drawn to the price of PAUL MULLIN TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The striker has netted five times in his last six league games, is averaging 0.45 xG per 90 this season and is his sides' penalty and free-kick taker.
Odds correct at 1200 (05/01/24)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Last season's 32 FA Cup 3rd round games saw 109 goals scored, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE clicking in 19 of those, the term before there was an average of 3.3 goals per game.
There is something about this weekend that stinks of goals, especially those clashes involving non-league sides.
Maybe it is the sense of occasion for the non-leaguers, the prospect of a scalp or the cash incentive of winning that spurs on the carnage. The often heavily rotated opposition won't hurt either.
Since the round of fixtures in 2022, there have been seven matches involving sides from the fifth tier of below and a staggering 37 goals scored, that is an average of five a game!
Wrexham edged a seven goal thriller with Coventry and Chesterfield earnt a replay with West Brom in a 3-3 draw last campaign, the season before there were also nine goals at Oakwell when Barrow visited South Yorkshire.
Aldershot have already put seven (yes 7) past League Two’s Swindon and three past the same division’s leaders Stockport (over two legs) on route to the Hawthorns.
Carlos Corberan has shown his disdain towards domestic cup competitions with selection choices in the past. I expect goals here and plenty of them.
Odds correct at 1600 (05/01/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.