Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Thursday 07/09/23

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC did not exactly cover himself in glory as he forced an exit from Craven Cottage this summer but he has picked up where he left off in Saudi Arabia.

The frontman out-scored Karim Benzema in his most recent appearance for Al-Hilal where he completed a hat-trick, taking his total to four goals and an assist in three games.

Mitrovic tops Serbia’s charts for goals scored (52), averaging 0.64 goals per game across 81 appearances. Using this as a guard, the 6/4 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME on Thursday certainly looks large.

He is yet to open his Euro 2024 qualifying account but has had five shots in two appearances and I am sure the fortunes of a striker of his calibre will change soon.

Score prediction: Serbia 2-1 Hungary (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct 1230 BST (06/09/23)