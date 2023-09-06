Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Thursday 07/09/23

2pts Aleksandar Mitrovic to score anytime in Serbia vs Hungary at 6/4 (William Hill)
1pt Greece win-or-draw double chance vs Netherlands at 15/8 (General)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC did not exactly cover himself in glory as he forced an exit from Craven Cottage this summer but he has picked up where he left off in Saudi Arabia.
The frontman out-scored Karim Benzema in his most recent appearance for Al-Hilal where he completed a hat-trick, taking his total to four goals and an assist in three games.
Mitrovic tops Serbia’s charts for goals scored (52), averaging 0.64 goals per game across 81 appearances. Using this as a guard, the 6/4 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME on Thursday certainly looks large.
He is yet to open his Euro 2024 qualifying account but has had five shots in two appearances and I am sure the fortunes of a striker of his calibre will change soon.
Score prediction: Serbia 2-1 Hungary (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct 1230 BST (06/09/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Since Gus Poyet took the reins as their manager, GREECE have played 14 matches, won eight, drawn two and lost four. Some start.
The most recent defeat came in the French capital and was unlucky.
According to FIFA’s rankings, 48 places separated the sides but it took a Kylian Mbappe penalty to split the World Cup runners-up and Greece on the night with the game finishing 1-0. Poyet’s side also had to play the last 20-odd minutes a man light after Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off in the 69th minute.
Ronald Koeman’s latest stint as Netherlands manager has been comparably poor. Oranje have lost three of Koeman’s opening four games, most notably a 4-0 thumping against Les Bleus.
Koeman’s only win came against Gibraltar - since then they have lost to Croatia and Italy in the Nations League.
Victory on Thursday would see the Dutch draw level on points with Greece in Group B but it is difficult to be enthused by them.
Instead, Greece DOUBLE CHANCE (win or draw) is the bet.
Score prediction: Netherlands 0-1 Greece (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)
Odds correct 1300 BST (06/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.