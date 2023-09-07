Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Saturday 09/09/23

Liam Kelly picks out value bets of interest from the Saturday fixtures in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Azerbaijan vs Belgium Kick-off time: 14:00 BST

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

There's a clear gulf in quality between these two teams and it doesn't take much to envisage a fairly comfortable win for Domenico Tedesco's Belgium. Despite undergoing a rebuild of sorts, moving on some ageing pieces from a group that disappointed greatly in the World Cup, Belgium have retained some well-known names that can still make an impact in a more youthful squad. Romelu Lukaku is questionable to start in Azerbaijan due to a lack of minutes played this season, but YANNICK CARRASCO should start and makes appeal TO SCORE ANYTIME versus a team Belgium should create chances against.

Belgium's Yannick Carrasco

Often used as a left wing-back at Atlético Madrid, Carrasco started the season in excellent form for Diego Simeone's side before moving to Saudi Arabia near the transfer deadline. He seemingly enjoys a more advanced position for his country under Tedesco, again on the left side, which should offer Carrasco some opportunities to cut inside and get some attempts on goal away. At 5/2 with StarSports, I'm willing to take a chance on Carrasco to relish being one of the more experienced Belgian players with Lukaku a doubt and Kevin De Bruyne out and find the back of the net against an Azerbaijan team that have conceded 10 goals in their three qualifying games thus far. Score prediction: Azerbaijan 0-3 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 2200 BST (07/09/23)

Romania vs Israel Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

TV channel: Viaplay Xtra

Home 19/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 11/4 Both Romania and Israel have enjoyed solid starts to their qualification campaign, two and three points respectively behind Group I leaders Switzerland after four rounds of fixtures. Saturday's visitors head to Bucharest as outsiders for this match-up, understandable given Romania's start to the group, especially the 2-2 draw in Switzerland last time out, but Israel are more than capable of at least scoring goals away from home. They're looking to back up 2-1 wins over Belarus and Andorra, and I'd be surprised if we didn't see goals in this one. Indeed, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS in the match is the selection.

Israel's Manor Solomon