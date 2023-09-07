Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Saturday 09/09/23

Liam Kelly picks out value bets of interest from the Saturday fixtures in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Romania vs Israel at 7/5 (bet365)
1pt Yannick Carrasco to score anytime in Azerbaijan vs Belgium at 5/2 (StarSports)
There's a clear gulf in quality between these two teams and it doesn't take much to envisage a fairly comfortable win for Domenico Tedesco's Belgium.
Despite undergoing a rebuild of sorts, moving on some ageing pieces from a group that disappointed greatly in the World Cup, Belgium have retained some well-known names that can still make an impact in a more youthful squad.
Romelu Lukaku is questionable to start in Azerbaijan due to a lack of minutes played this season, but YANNICK CARRASCO should start and makes appeal TO SCORE ANYTIME versus a team Belgium should create chances against.
Often used as a left wing-back at Atlético Madrid, Carrasco started the season in excellent form for Diego Simeone's side before moving to Saudi Arabia near the transfer deadline.
He seemingly enjoys a more advanced position for his country under Tedesco, again on the left side, which should offer Carrasco some opportunities to cut inside and get some attempts on goal away.
At 5/2 with StarSports, I'm willing to take a chance on Carrasco to relish being one of the more experienced Belgian players with Lukaku a doubt and Kevin De Bruyne out and find the back of the net against an Azerbaijan team that have conceded 10 goals in their three qualifying games thus far.
Score prediction: Azerbaijan 0-3 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct 2200 BST (07/09/23)
Both Romania and Israel have enjoyed solid starts to their qualification campaign, two and three points respectively behind Group I leaders Switzerland after four rounds of fixtures.
Saturday’s visitors head to Bucharest as outsiders for this match-up, understandable given Romania's start to the group, especially the 2-2 draw in Switzerland last time out, but Israel are more than capable of at least scoring goals away from home.
They're looking to back up 2-1 wins over Belarus and Andorra, and I'd be surprised if we didn't see goals in this one.
Indeed, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS in the match is the selection.
Israel have not recorded a clean sheet in their last 19 games across all competitions and 21 of their last 23 international games have featured three or more goals.
Romania's fixtures are not short on goals, either, so an exciting match for the neutral might be on the cards, even if this will be of much importance to two teams well in the mix for EURO 2024 qualification.
Score prediction: Romania 2-2 Israel (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct 2200 BST (07/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.